Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Infielder, Mookie Betts Calls Out Fans, Bad Brock Stewart Injury News

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, on Friday night, taking the first game of the series and improving to 37-20 on the year.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski dominated the Phillies, pitching seven innings of one-run ball with a career-high nine strikeouts. He had a no-hitter heading into the sixth inning before allowing a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber, the only hit he'd allow all night.

Speaking of solo home runs, the Dodgers were all over Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on Friday night. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith all hit solo home runs off Wheeler, who had allowed just one home run all season entering the contest.

Edgardo Henriquez gave up a run in the eighth, but Alex Vesia slammed the door later that inning, and Tanner Scott pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the save.

Before the game, the Dodgers made a massive roster move involving five players.

All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández was officially placed on the injured list due to his hamstring strain, while top prospect Ryan Ward was recalled to take his place.

Additionally, Hyeseong Kim was optioned to Triple-A, while veteran infielder Santiago Espinal was re-signed and added to the roster after being designated for assignment at the beginning of the week.

In order to make room for Espinal on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Blake Snell was transferred to the 60-day IL. He now won't be eligible to return until July 9.

In other news, star shortstop Mookie Betts recently called out Dodger fans for all the negativity they've surrounded him with this season.

While Betts acknowledged his struggles and the frustration from fans that comes with it, he also revealed he had to delete his social media in order to avoid all the negative comments coming his way.

“It’s like, how can you go cheer and then go and be so negative to somebody,” Betts said to The Athletic. “But that’s the world today, and it just sucks sometimes. It’s not like I’m out here trying to sabotage the team. I think everybody in the world knows that’s the complete opposite of what I’m trying to do.”

Additionally, manager Dave Roberts recently revealed an unfortunate update on right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart, who's taking longer to recover from the bone spur in his foot than expected.

Stewart has made just six appearances for the Dodgers since coming over ahead of last season's trade deadline due to multiple injuries.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Infielder, Recall Top Prospect, Place Teoscar Hernandez on IL in Massive Roster Move

Mookie Betts Calls Out Dodgers Fans Amid Early Season Struggles

Brock Stewart’s Recovery Taking Longer Than Dodgers Expected

Dodgers Optioning Hyeseong Kim in Surprise Move

Pitcher Cut By Dodgers Praises Mark Prior's 'Brutal Honesty'

Shohei Ohtani Reminds Dodgers Manager of Clayton Kershaw as a Pitcher

Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Alex Freeland Starting With Hyeseong Kim Sent Down

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

What a start for Justin Wrobleski against the red-hot Phillies:



7 IP

1 H

1 ER

0 BB

9 K (career-high)

88 pitches/16 whiffs



The Dodgers' 11th-round pick in 2021 continues his breakout season. His ERA is now 2.87 on the year.pic.twitter.com/nAyUxlItou — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 30, 2026

Kersh in the house. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gS5tCKh3aB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 30, 2026

Dodgers RHP Brock Stewart's recovery from his foot injury is taking longer than the team expected😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/QyP3Hy418U — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 29, 2026

A Max moonshot! pic.twitter.com/oTiVSTtOPk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 30, 2026

Zack Wheeler entered this game having allowed just one home run this season.



The Dodgers have hit three in three innings.



Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and now Shohei Ohtani.pic.twitter.com/KVSCaIbxUW — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 30, 2026

The Dodgers are sending down Hyeseong Kim in a surprise move🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Do you like this move? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/adlqk7xFvC — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 29, 2026

The Dodgers recalled IF/OF Ryan Ward, signed IF/OF Santiago Espinal, optioned IF/OF Hyeseong Kim and placed OF Teoscar Hernández on the injured list a left hamstring strain. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred LHP Blake Snell to the 60-day injured… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 30, 2026

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