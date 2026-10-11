Dodgers Notes: Miguel Rojas Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Loves LA, Pat Murphy’s Underdog Narrative

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an injury update on veteran infielder Miguel Rojas after he left Game 3 of the National League Division Series early after an errant swing caused major back discomfort. Though he didn't appear in the series-clinching Game 4, manager Dave Roberts still seemed hopeful that last season's World Series hero would be back in time for the the NL Champinship Series rematch against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I just talked to him briefly, he's in good spirits," Roberts said on Saturday. "We're going to talk to him right now, but as far as the flight, I'm expecting him to be a part of it, be on the roster."

In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal opened up about his love for his new team.

The Dodgers acquired Skubal ahead of the trade deadline after he spent the previous six seasons with the Detroit Tigers. With his impending free agency likely pointing towards a contract worth $400 million or more, Dodgers fans should feel more at ease that the southpaw won't look to leave LA before after his most recent comments.

"It's a great team," Skubal said. “The culture that they have here. The preparation, the expectation to win — I love being a part of it."

Finally, Brewers manager Pat Murphy once again has decided to go with the underdog approach ahead of the NLCS. The 103-win Brewers do not appear to be underdogs purely going by regular season records, (or with possessing home field advantage), but the skipper spoke on different "luxuries" that LA has over Milwaukee.

"I just have the front office to thank for being able to pick up the right guys because those type of guys have filled in and did really nicely for us," Muprhy said. "But we don't have the luxury of maybe you have a guy that hadn't pitched much and he's going to make his debut in August. He's a $30 million two-time Cy Young winner or something like that. We don't have that cushion. So we're more desperate to play every single game."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Veteran's Status for NLCS Roster Up in the Air Due to Injury

Tarik Skubal on His Time with the Dodgers: 'I Love Being a Part of This'

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Says His Team Doesn't Have Same Luxuries as Dodgers' Roster

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Defends Clayton Kershaw for Unfair Postseason Narrative

Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman Sends Clear Message on Hyeseong Kim’s Future With LA

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The @Dodgers are back in the NLCS for the 5th time in the last 7 seasons 😲



Here’s how they got here ⬇️



(MLB x @Mastercard) pic.twitter.com/cAy9GrN7sw — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2026

Max Muncy shared how Tarik Skubal and Clayton Kershaw are similar but also have one big difference. pic.twitter.com/flrdNOiwod — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) October 10, 2026

MLB’s BEST 1-2 PUNCH showed OUT in the NLDS. 🔥



Yamamoto Skubal

◾️ 7.0 IP ◾️ 6.0 IP

◾️ 1.29 ERA ◾️ 1.50 ERA

◾️ 0.71 WHIP ◾️ 0.67 WHIP

◾️ 10 K ◾️ 7 K

◾️ .160 BAA ◾️ .100 BAA



BEST DUO IN SPORTS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MEEr978B5M — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 10, 2026

The best big game pitcher in baseball. pic.twitter.com/bM36t6W2Le — Nate (@dodgernate) October 10, 2026

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