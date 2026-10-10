Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Says His Team Doesn't Have Same Luxuries as Dodgers' Roster

It's 2025 all over again.

The No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers will face the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

While this one is not for all the marbles, the winner of this series will likely be heavily favored in the World Series against the American League opponent.

As they were in 2025, the Dodgers and Brewers were the two best teams in 2026 throughout the regular season. How they got here, however, is not the same.

The Dodgers built their team through a heavy blend of financial investments that include superstar free agents, savvy blockbuster trades and elite minor league player development.

As for the Brewers, they took a different approach. Their 103-win team was built on undervalued castoffs, smart trades, elite pitching infrastructure and a deep farm system.

While the Dodgers and Brewers have plenty of similarities, their roster depth sets them apart.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy believes Los Angeles has more room for error, especially when it comes to navigating injuries and relying on depth pieces throughout the season.

"Yeah, yeah. I just feel like they probably feel like they have a cushion when they're up four games or up five games in the division, they feel a little differently about it than I do when I know that the next guy up is a guy that's never seen the big leagues or the next guy up is a guy that we picked up on as a DFA," Murphy said.

Murphy has led the Brewers to the best record in MLB in back-to-back seasons. They won a franchise-record 103 games in 2026.

The 67-year-old manager credited Milwaukee's front office for finding players who have stepped up when needed, but he stressed that the Brewers don't have the same margin for error as Los Angeles.

"I just have the front office to thank for being able to pick up the right guys because those type of guys have filled in and did really nicely for us," Muprhy said. "But we don't have the luxury of maybe you have a guy that hadn't pitched much and he's going to make his debut in August. He's a $30 million two-time Cy Young winner or something like that. We don't have that cushion. So we're more desperate to play every single game."

Without the luxury of relying on a proven star to return late in the season, Murphy said Milwaukee has to approach every game with a greater sense of urgency.

However you slice it, the Brewers are for real. They're far from your typical small-market team, no matter how Murphy talks about his team.

Things could be different this time around, but the Dodgers remain the team to beat.

To be the champs, you have to beat the champs.

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