Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLDS Game 2 vs Braves Without Key Starter

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Sunday.

The Dodgers won Saturday's Game 1, 5-3, behind a dominant pitching performance by Tarik Skubal and home runs from Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy.

"There were some good things that ... I do think that momentum is certainly in our favor," manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game.

"What Teo did today, big hit. Max hits a homer. Kyle obviously we talked about. Just getting some guys — I thought Mookie [Betts] took some good at-bats and Freddie [Freeman] came to life. I thought Shohei [Ohtani] looked fine today as far as process."

The Dodgers are looking to hold serve in the first two games of the series before heading back to Atlanta. The Braves, on the other hand, are looking to steal a game in LA.

Dodgers vs Braves Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is taking the mound for the Dodgers in Game 2.

The two-time Cy Young award left his penultimate start of the season with groin tightness. Ten days later, he needed 77 pitches to complete four innings in his final start of the year.

Nevertheless, Snell said he feels "really good" heading into his Sunday outing.

"Definitely excited where I'm at," Snell said. "I threw live, felt way better, can control the ball, command it. Then throughout this week, just pitches in general, release points have just gotten a lot better."

After returning from midseason elbow surgery in August, Snell made eight starts, going 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 39.2 innings.

The Braves are countering with left-hander Ray Kerr, who pitched 3.1 scoreless innings on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies as an opener. He had a 1.47 ERA across 18.1 innings in the regular season.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Shohei Ohtani, DH Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernandez, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Miguel Rojas, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B

Max Muncy is out of the lineup with Rojas getting the start at third base.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 2 on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NLDS Game 2 on Sunday, Oct. 4 is 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.