Dodgers Notes: Outfielder Leaves Organization, Shohei Ohtani Health Update, Elly De La Cruz to LA?

A Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder left the organization to test free agency despite a postseason run a few days away. The five-year veteran had the option to do so now, or after the season, since he was no longer a part of the 40-man roster (he was designated for assignment in early-September).

In other news, there is a health update regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani as he is just five games removed from being activated off of his first injured list stint as a Dodger. Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on the four-time MVP after the final five games of the regular season, and the much-needed rest both he and fellow superstar Freddie Freeman are reaping the benefits of.

“I thought he looked fine,” Roberts said. “I do think that just getting some at-bats, however many he got since he came back, and then really just this week is going to be really crucial. I think for Freddie, I think it’s going to be crucial for Shohei. So yeah, I mean, I thought it looked better."

Finally, there has been some chatter about Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz amid rumors of the superstar's future.

De La Cruz unleashed a 444-foot home run and a 102 mph throw from the infield to throw out Teoscar Hernandez at Dodger Stadium earlier this month, but Roberts made sure to remind the public who got the better of the Reds during their recent matchup while also giving him his flowers.

"I know him enough through All-Star Games and things like that, that he likes the big stage, he wants to play against the best and against us, he certainly performs. I think there’s a lot of willing takers for that person and talent," Roberts said.

“It’s nice to win games against those guys and still kind of be a fan and marvel at what he can do on a baseball field. He’s very impressive.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Outfielder Leaves Organization for Free Agency Before Postseason

Dodgers Manager Reveals Shohei Ohtani Health Status Heading Into Postseason

Dodgers Manager Raves About Elly De La Cruz Amid Rumors Regarding His Future

NBC Explains Controversial Decision to Have Dodgers Legend on Padres-Cubs Broadcast

Dodgers' Blake Snell Gives Critical Injury Update Heading Into Postseason

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the latest on Shohei Ohtani's health heading into the postseason⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vPq19RJyR1 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 30, 2026

Locked in for October. pic.twitter.com/RT5twoW3ED — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 30, 2026

WHERE WERE YOU when Freddie Freeman hit a WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM against the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series?!🥹 pic.twitter.com/RRmoyRKxPD — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 30, 2026

No time like October. pic.twitter.com/036KZZXkig — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 30, 2026

The latest on Blake Snell's groin injury heading into the postseason for the Dodgers⬇️⬇️



He's expected to be the Dodgers' Game 3 starter in the NLDS👀👀 pic.twitter.com/jr7se8vrUd — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 29, 2026

HERNANDEZ HITS IT HARD DEEP LEFT FIELD, THE SECOND HOME RUN FROM A HERNANDEZ pic.twitter.com/OUeG50cOP1 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 30, 2026

Built for LA's big moments.



Dodgers x @GetSpectrum pic.twitter.com/df1PoXGd5A — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 29, 2026

Edgardo Henriquez could be back for the NLDS. 👀



He recently faced hitters and came out of it well, and Brandon Gomes expects him on the postseason roster if all goes well this week, per @FabianArdaya pic.twitter.com/wzPKUGwoKT — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 29, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts raved about Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz, who has said how much he loves playing in Los Angeles👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1HcC3enXG7 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 29, 2026

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