NBC Explains Controversial Decision to Have Dodgers Legend on Padres-Cubs Broadcast

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw will be on the broadcast for Game 1 of the wild-card series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

NBC Sports tagged Kershaw as the “Inside the Pitch” analyst for the series.

Kershaw isn't exactly a popular figure in San Diego given the history between the Dodgers and Padres.

However, he'll be an analyst alongside San Francisco Giants play-by-play voice Dave Flemming, Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies and Padres analyst Mark Grant, with John Fanta reporting from the field.

Given the rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres, the decision to have Kershaw on the call raised plenty of questions.

NBC’s Matt Borzello clarified the decision-making process.

“That was more we had Anthony [Rizzo] call quite a few games on ‘Inside the Pitch,’ so we put him here in Yankee Stadium again, his attachment to the Yankees as well," Borzello said.

"Joey [Votto has] done ‘Inside the Pitch’ a few times, so we put him on that game in Atlanta. And then it was Clayton and Adam [Ottavino] at that point. Both have done an excellent job all season. But it was no actual attachment there. Obviously, Clayton’s done the Dodgers games, but it’s more just kind of where the series fell to put him out there.”

Kershaw, alongside Anthony Rizzo and Joey Votto, signed on as an analyst in February for select Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts this past season.

The 38-year-old joined the broadcast team after retiring from his Hall of Fame, 18-season career with the Dodgers.

Kershaw spent his entire career with the Dodgers, and in that time, he's had his fair share of drama with the Padres, especially towards the end of his career.

For most of Kershaw's career, the Padres were an afterthought. However, from 2020 onward, San Diego has been a thorn in the Dodgers' side.

During that time, multiple incidents have involved Kershaw and the Padres. Most notably, the Padres trolled Kershaw during the 2023 season.

After a rough start against the Padres in a May 2023 game, the Padres scoreboard operators trolled Kershaw by flashing a crying graphic of him on the video boards.

After that game, San Diego went on a cold streak and ultimately missed the postseason.

The Padres and Cubs are set to face off in what should be an epic three-game series starting Tuesday.

If the Padres advance through this series and beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, they could meet the Dodgers in the NLCS if Los Angeles gets past the Atlanta Braves or Philadelphia Phillies.

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