Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Out for Season, Blake Snell’s Warning to MLB, NL West Magic Number Shrinks
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-2, on Friday to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve to 90-57 on the year.
Blake Snell struck out eight batters across 5.2 solid innings and allowed one earned run off of four hits. Max Muncy had a three-hit night while Kyle Tucker went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including his sixth-career grand slam in the seventh inning.
It was also the MLB debut of Josue De Paula, the 21-year-old top prospect who was called up and skipped the Triple-A track entirely. Though he was hitless, he drew a six-pitch walk and showed great plate discipline.
Unfortunately, southpaw Eric Lauer was placed on the 60-day injured list which effectively ends his 2026 campaign. Though he and the Dodgers' 11-3 record when he has pitched this season will be missed, his IL placement (as well as Shohei Ohtani's) made room to officially promote De Paula from Double-A to the active roster.
In other news, Snell sent a message to the rest of MLB ahead of his eight-strikeout performance. Especially with how well he performed on Friday, opposing hitters should definitely take note of the two-time Cy Young award winner just one month removed from the injured list.
“I think I can be way better,” Snell said to reporters. “I think it’s going good because just pitching in this league so much, I understand hitters, and I’m starting to adjust quicker, which I’m getting excited about. I go out there with a plan and being able to adjust and get quick outs off of that, or get ahead to get strikeouts. It’s starting to get quicker, which I’m extremely happy about."
Finally, the Dodgers' magic number to win the National League West division is now five. Luckily for Dodgers fans, ESPN has graded LA with the highest expected winning percentage (tied with the Milwaukee Brewers) for the remaining slate of the 15 remaining regular season games.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Place Shohei Ohtani on IL, Promote Josue De Paula in Massive Roster Move
Blake Snell Has Scary Message to Rest of MLB Amid Dominance for Dodgers
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Expectations for Josue De Paula Amid Historic Call-Up
Dave Roberts Has Surprising Response to Moving Shohei Ohtani Down in Dodgers Lineup
Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Josue De Paula Starting, Freddie Freeman Out With Injury
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson