Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Out for Season, Blake Snell’s Warning to MLB, NL West Magic Number Shrinks

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-2, on Friday to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve to 90-57 on the year.

Blake Snell struck out eight batters across 5.2 solid innings and allowed one earned run off of four hits. Max Muncy had a three-hit night while Kyle Tucker went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including his sixth-career grand slam in the seventh inning.

It was also the MLB debut of Josue De Paula, the 21-year-old top prospect who was called up and skipped the Triple-A track entirely. Though he was hitless, he drew a six-pitch walk and showed great plate discipline.

Unfortunately, southpaw Eric Lauer was placed on the 60-day injured list which effectively ends his 2026 campaign. Though he and the Dodgers' 11-3 record when he has pitched this season will be missed, his IL placement (as well as Shohei Ohtani's) made room to officially promote De Paula from Double-A to the active roster.

The Dodgers have selected the contract of OF Josue De Paula and placed designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani on the injured list with right biceps inflammation, backdated to 9/8. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers moved LHP Eric Lauer to the 60-day injured… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 11, 2026

In other news, Snell sent a message to the rest of MLB ahead of his eight-strikeout performance. Especially with how well he performed on Friday, opposing hitters should definitely take note of the two-time Cy Young award winner just one month removed from the injured list.

“I think I can be way better,” Snell said to reporters. “I think it’s going good because just pitching in this league so much, I understand hitters, and I’m starting to adjust quicker, which I’m getting excited about. I go out there with a plan and being able to adjust and get quick outs off of that, or get ahead to get strikeouts. It’s starting to get quicker, which I’m extremely happy about."

Finally, the Dodgers' magic number to win the National League West division is now five. Luckily for Dodgers fans, ESPN has graded LA with the highest expected winning percentage (tied with the Milwaukee Brewers) for the remaining slate of the 15 remaining regular season games.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Place Shohei Ohtani on IL, Promote Josue De Paula in Massive Roster Move

Blake Snell Has Scary Message to Rest of MLB Amid Dominance for Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Expectations for Josue De Paula Amid Historic Call-Up

Dave Roberts Has Surprising Response to Moving Shohei Ohtani Down in Dodgers Lineup

Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Josue De Paula Starting, Freddie Freeman Out With Injury

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Blake Snell has made six starts since returning from midseason elbow surgery:



6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 10 K

6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 K

6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K

5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 10 K

6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 7 K

5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 K (run scored off reliever)



That's a 1.04 ERA. Just pure dominance. pic.twitter.com/mIUgQWATYC — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 12, 2026

KING TUCK GRAND SLAM. pic.twitter.com/cT3UbdNFax — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 12, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had an interesting response when asked about potentially moving Shohei Ohtani down in the lineup👀👀



Do you think Ohtani should be moved out of the leadoff spot when he returns from the IL?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PJ42QA58ZW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 11, 2026

Blake Snell sent a scary message to the rest of MLB amid his dominance since returning to the Dodgers👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5vLhtwoIU1 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 11, 2026

Will brings in Kyle! pic.twitter.com/M0fR30JcnZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 12, 2026

The Dodgers might've pushed too hard with Shohei Ohtani, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"I would expect that they're going to take a different approach next season." pic.twitter.com/fWHh7IbqYr — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 11, 2026

Welcome to The Show, Josue De Paula! pic.twitter.com/5nKH6X5qyv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 11, 2026

"Just trying to do my job and do my part."



Kyle Tucker (3-3, HR (14), 3B, 5 RBI, 2 R) talks with @kirsten_watson after the #Dodgers 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app; including pregame and postgame at no extra cost with Spectrum… pic.twitter.com/Lnlv2Tf5GO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 12, 2026

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