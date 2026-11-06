Dodgers Notes: Replacements for Departing Free Agents, Prediction for Key Signing, LA Needs One Player

The Los Angeles Dodgers have nine free agents this offseason with no guarantees that any will be back. That leaves the question of who will take their potentially vacant spots on the roster.

The two starting pitchers (namely two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal), position players and four of five bullpen arms each played a role in getting LA to the National League Championship Series, but it is safe to assume that a new group will replace a noticeable number of that list.

In other news, it isn't just the team's free agents that one must monitor, but the free agent class across all of MLB. In fact, the Dodgers were predicted to sign a Gold Glove utility man this offseason to prepare for the potential departure of a fan favorite bench player in LA, one that has played every position in the game over the course of his career except for catcher.

Finally, the team at Dodgers On SI found one key free agent of the nine that LA should imminently bring back for the 2027 campaign. After the season, he sent a message to fans ahead of free agency thanking them for the past six seasons.

"By far the hardest year of my career. It’s hard to put into words what this season was like," he wrote via Instagram. "Personal battles with confidence, expectations and highs and lows mentally. I can’t thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones.

"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!"

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Who Replaces the Dodgers' Departing Free Agents?

Dodgers Predicted to Sign Gold Glove Utility Man to Replace Kiké Hernandez

One Free Agent the Dodgers Should Be Desperate to Bring Back

Dodgers All-Star Free Agent Projected to Sign 2-Year, $18 Million Deal

What MLB's Impending Lockout Could Mean for the Dodgers' Spending and Future

Dodgers Officially Lose 11 More Players to Free Agency

Seven Teams Emerge in Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Free Agency Sweepstakes

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers lost nine major league free agents this offseason. Here's a first look at who would replace them (if LA didn't bring any of them back)👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N29pE9NCPQ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 5, 2026

Congratulations Shohei and Max on being named finalists for the 2026 NL Silver Slugger Award! The Dodgers were also named finalists for NL Offensive Team of the Year. pic.twitter.com/T0HBu0wpvT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 5, 2026

Three Dodgers prospects who could make an impact in 2027, per @SonjaMChen. 👀



⭐ Josue De Paula⁰⭐ Jackson Ferris⁰⭐ Mike Sirota



Which of these prospects are you most excited to see in LA? 🔵 pic.twitter.com/J9i9uJ3scl — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 5, 2026

Vin Scully tells the story of what made him fall in love with the game of baseball 💙 pic.twitter.com/qr7eWmjG5N — Baseball (@mlbelites_) November 5, 2026

Could this be the year Max Muncy gets his first Silver Slugger?



Muncy is a finalist at NL third base alongside Alex Bregman. Shohei Ohtani is also a finalist at DH, and the Dodgers are nominated for Offensive Team of the Year.



Winners will be announced November 17.#Dodgers… pic.twitter.com/tQQZVnNtIA — Blue Dynasty (@D_BlueDynasty) November 5, 2026

yoshi about freddie’s walk off homer 😭 pic.twitter.com/auTBKddZQh — kaz ₁₈ (@useryamamoto) November 6, 2026

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