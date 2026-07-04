Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Out With Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Saturday and further separate themselves in the National League West division.

The Dodgers have come from behind in each of the first two games of the series, completing taking the wind out of San Diego's sails.

On Thursday, the Dodgers erased an early six-run deficit to win in dominant 12-7 fashion. On Friday, Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning as LA won by a score of 4-3.

The Dodgers enter the Fourth of July holiday with a 14-game lead over the Padres (and Arizona Diamondbacks) in the NL West. They're the only team with a winning record in the division.

Dodgers Making Roster Move Ahead of Saturday's Game

The Dodgers are expected to make a roster move on Saturday, calling up catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. to make his MLB debut. He's going to replace catcher Chuckie Robinson, who's being optioned to Triple-A.

Alfonzo, 26, hit .313 across 49 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City with 17 runs batted in and an OPS of .813.

Robinson, 31, has gone 2-for-23 (.087) across eight games at the big league level for LA.

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres

Tommy Edman, CF Andy Pages, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Manager Dave Roberts announced that Shohei Ohtani would be out of Saturday's lineup after exiting Friday night's game in the seventh inning due to tightness in his right biceps.

“We’ll give him a day to fully recover, treat it up and then at that point in time we’ll just go from there,” Roberts said.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for LA looking to continue his dominance against San Diego.

Yamamoto has already faced the Padres twice this season, pitching a combined 13 innings while allowing just three runs

Overall this season, Yamamoto is 8-5 with a 2.67 ERA across 97.2 innings. He has 90 strikeouts to just 19 walks.

Opposite Yamamoto in the first inning will be left-hander Wandy Peralta, as the Padres announced he'll be opening for right-hander Griffin Canning.

Peralta is in the midst of a strong season, sporting a 2.38 ERA across 45.1 innings (38 appearances). He's acted as an opener three times this year, pitching three scoreless innings while allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

As for Canning, he's struggling mightily in his first year in San Diego, sporting a 7.09 ERA across 47 innings.

He's made 11 appearances, nine of them starts and two behind an opener. When coming on "in relief," he's allowed five runs over five innings of work.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Saturday, Fourth of July

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Friday, July 4 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.