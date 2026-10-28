Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Talks LA’s Future, Alex Vesia Contract Projection, More

After the Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, many spoke on how the Dodgers' future as a major league powerhouse was in jeopardy. However, two-time Cy Young award winner and impending free agent Tarik Skubal was asked about this notion, and discussed how his potential former employer brings much more to the table than meets the eye.

“I don’t feel that at all,” Skubal said via the Los Angeles Times' Maddie Lee. “It’s hard to win the World Series, and this group has done it the last two seasons. Obviously, not this year, but … I think that this group is incredibly talented. And the preparation and the work ethic that this group has — I don’t buy into that narrative.”

In other news, left-handed reliever Alex Vesia — another impending free agent on the roster — has a contract prediction that would be extremely team-friendly for LA. The only downside is that there will likely be many teams that want him and may offer top-dollar, something the Dodgers tend to do, but may have to reel in on after some of the biggest financial disappointments from the last two years.

The financial disappointments in question, namely Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz this past regular season, were recently discussed by general manager Brandon Gomes. It is important to note that though each regular season was abysmal, both excelled in their short postseason samples.

"I think so much of that was betting on the true talent of those guys and while the regular season at times did not go the way anyone expected, their contributions in the postseason were massive," Gomes said. "I think at the end of the day, if that is kind of where we're looking at where we end up winning the division with the bye and then those guys are performing at their peak in the postseason, that's a pretty good outcome for us."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Tarik Skubal Has Clear Message on Dodgers' Future as MLB Powerhouse

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 2-Year, $23 Million Deal in Free Agency

Biggest Disappointments? Dodgers GM Addresses Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz Debut Seasons in LA

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Tarik Skubal believes the Dodgers' dynasty is FAR from over despite being swept in the NLCS this year👀👀



Do you think Skubal will be a part of the Dodgers' future?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EvxcNzLzek — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 27, 2026

We will NEVER forget what you did for this team one year ago, Will Klein. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/RmelP0YMi4 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 27, 2026

The Dodgers’ offseason could bring some tough decisions, and we’re starting a new series breaking down potential trade candidates.



First up: Teoscar Hernández.



With Josue De Paula waiting for his opportunity and a $13 million price tag for 2027, could the Dodgers move on from… pic.twitter.com/xkebeFtAZS — Cody Snavely (Canelo) (@SnavelyCody6) October 27, 2026

We looked at Alex Vesia's free agent contract prediction, and whether or not the Dodgers should bring him back👀👀



Do you want to see Vesia back in 2027? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XOf3CPRaRu — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 27, 2026

The Dodgers’ offense completely disappeared against the Brewers in the

NLCS.



— .185 team batting average

— .520 OPS

— Just 1 home run

— Outscored 21-9 in the series



The bats went cold when it mattered most, and it ultimately cost them their season. pic.twitter.com/gfhjqp05C8 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 27, 2026

One year ago today, Freddie Freeman WALKED IT OFF against the Blue Jays in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the World Series. 🤯



An instant World Series classic. 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/2cRPQLKHG9 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 27, 2026

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