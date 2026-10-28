Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Talks LA’s Future, Alex Vesia Contract Projection, More
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After the Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, many spoke on how the Dodgers' future as a major league powerhouse was in jeopardy. However, two-time Cy Young award winner and impending free agent Tarik Skubal was asked about this notion, and discussed how his potential former employer brings much more to the table than meets the eye.
“I don’t feel that at all,” Skubal said via the Los Angeles Times' Maddie Lee. “It’s hard to win the World Series, and this group has done it the last two seasons. Obviously, not this year, but … I think that this group is incredibly talented. And the preparation and the work ethic that this group has — I don’t buy into that narrative.”
In other news, left-handed reliever Alex Vesia — another impending free agent on the roster — has a contract prediction that would be extremely team-friendly for LA. The only downside is that there will likely be many teams that want him and may offer top-dollar, something the Dodgers tend to do, but may have to reel in on after some of the biggest financial disappointments from the last two years.
The financial disappointments in question, namely Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz this past regular season, were recently discussed by general manager Brandon Gomes. It is important to note that though each regular season was abysmal, both excelled in their short postseason samples.
"I think so much of that was betting on the true talent of those guys and while the regular season at times did not go the way anyone expected, their contributions in the postseason were massive," Gomes said. "I think at the end of the day, if that is kind of where we're looking at where we end up winning the division with the bye and then those guys are performing at their peak in the postseason, that's a pretty good outcome for us."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Tarik Skubal Has Clear Message on Dodgers' Future as MLB Powerhouse
Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 2-Year, $23 Million Deal in Free Agency
Biggest Disappointments? Dodgers GM Addresses Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz Debut Seasons in LA
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson