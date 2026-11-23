The New York Mets won the Tarik Skubal free agent sweepstakes on Sunday, with a winning bid reported at $450 million over nine years.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' interest in the two-time Cy Young Award pitcher was harder to quantify.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported the Dodgers never got to a point where they made Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, an offer.

The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Tarik Skubal an offer, according to sources. They wanted him back, and were willing to ultimately go long-term, but the uncertainty of a new CBA and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so pre-lockout. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 22, 2026

"They wanted him back, and were willing to ultimately go long-term, but the uncertainty of a new CBA and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so pre-lockout," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter/X.

If the Skubal sweepstakes proves to be another case of the Dodgers driving up the cost for every other team to sign a coveted free agent, consider it the least they've ever risked in such a pursuit.

Why Didn't Dodgers Make Tarik Skubal an Offer?

The Dodgers' payroll concerns are well-warranted.

Only two years ago, the Mets signed another Scott Boras client (Juan Soto) to a record contract for a position player (15 years, $765 million). The Mets' commitments to Skubal, Soto and shortstop Francisco Lindor would give them three players under contract for roughly $142 million combined in 2028.

If Skubal is about to get 9/450 from Mets, then Lindor, Soto and Skubal would be at around $142 million combined in 2028 with a potential cap of $258. They will be allowed to gradually comply, but it will be nearly impossible to win with that allocation. #waittosee — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) November 22, 2026

If MLB is able to implement a hard cap on player payrolls in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Mets will almost certainly have to slash payroll. They were already one of eight teams who were going to be required to cut payroll in MLB's proposed salary-cap system — and that was before the terms of Skubal's contract were reported.

The Dodgers are in the same boat. Their 2028 outlay to Kyle Tucker ($53.5 million), Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($30.2 million), Mookie Betts ($29.7 million), Shohei Ohtani ($28.2 million, for luxury tax purposes), Blake Snell ($26.9 million) and Edwin Diaz ($23 million) spreads roughly $192 million across six players.

The Dodgers aren't concentrating as much money in so few players as the Mets. If a salary cap goes in place, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman would have more options to relieve the logjam at the top of the team's balance sheet.

Still, the logjam would be no less pressing.

Ultimately, Mets owner Steve Cohen and/or president of baseball operations David Stearns will have to answer questions about why the potential of a hard salary cap didn't present them the same concerns as it did the Dodgers.

The answer might have less to do with their outlook on CBA negotiations as their internal need for starting pitchers. The Dodgers can count on having six credible starters without Skubal. The Mets, who missed the postseason while getting a 4.47 ERA from their starters in 2026, cannot.

The Dodgers' current starting pitching depth with Tarik Skubal joining the Mets:



- Yoshinobu Yamamoto

- Blake Snell

- Tyler Glasnow

- Shohei Ohtani

- Roki Sasaki

- Justin Wrobleski

- Emmet Sheehan

- Gavin Stone



The Dodgers could very well add another starter, but don't need to. pic.twitter.com/mvMdAvQbl4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 22, 2026

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