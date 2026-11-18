The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to fine-tune their roster this month ahead of an expected lockout.

That fine-tuning includes the minor league levels, where the Dodgers released two longtime players from the organization.

Austin Gauthier and Griffin Lockwood-Powell were never Top 100 prospects, but they kept knocking on the door in the perennially well-regarded Dodgers organization.

Gauthier, 27, and Lockwood-Powell, 28, had a combined 11 seasons of door-knocking as Dodgers minor leaguers until Tuesday, when both players were released, according to their official transactions pages.

As minor league free agents, it's possible if not likely that both players have played their final game in the Dodgers organization.

Dodgers Release Austin Gauthier

Gauthier had spent all or part of the last three seasons at Triple-A Oklahoma City. His ability to play both shortstop and second base, combined with his penchant for drawing walks, gives him a realistic shot to latch on with another organization.

In 2024, Gauthier turned heads as a non-roster invitee to the Dodgers' spring training camp. In 19 games, he slashed .269/.406/.423 with a home run. The patience at the plate was real: in 2025, Gauthier slashed .259/.404/.354 for Oklahoma City with more walks (93) than strikeouts (92).

Gauthier's power stroke never emerged. Listed at 5-foot-10, he hit four homers for Oklahoma City in 2025 and six in 101 games in 2026. This year, he slashed .234/.349/.329 at Triple-A and did not receive an invitation to major league spring training. His difficulty hitting the fastball was an obvious deterrent to receiving a big league promotion.

Gauthier spent his entire six-year pro career (2021-26) with the Dodgers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Hofstra. He was chosen an organizational All-Star in 2023 by MiLB.com and was the Midwest League Player of the Month in May 2023.

Dodgers Release Griffin Lockwood-Powell

Like Gauthier, Lockwood-Powell signed with the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan University in 2022. The catcher reached Triple-A for the first time in 2026, his fifth year in the organization, and slashed .270/.369/.393 in 25 games as a backup.

Lockwood-Powell threw out only 1 of 28 attempted base-stealers at Oklahoma City, suggesting his defense was less big-league ready than his bat.

The Dodgers invited Lockwood-Powell to their big league spring training camp each of the last two years. In 20 career Cactus League games, he slashed .167/.265/.233 with 15 strikeouts in 30 at-bats.

Lockwood-Powell played 245 of his 406 minor league games with the Tulsa Drillers, slashing .240/.338/.379 for the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate.

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