Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani IL Decision Revealed, Dalton Rushing Injury, Roster Move Incoming

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 7-5, on Sunday evening and improved to 86-57 on the year.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski struck out six, but allowed four earned runs off of eight hits in three innings of work. Bobby Miller returned to a major league mound for the first time in nearly 16 months and pitched threeinnings while earning the win.

Max Muncy enjoyed a three-hit evening, and Tommy Edman — who brought in the first run of a four-run fifth inning to tie the game, had a multi-hit outing as well. However, it was Mookie Betts who was the hero, as he hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Ahead of Sunday's contest, manager Dave Roberts spoke on superstar Shohei Ohtani (who was missing his fourth straight game) and discussed if an injured list stint will be necessary. Ohtani hasn't played since Wednesday, but had a positive batting cage session over the weekend.

“[Saturday] was a good day,” Roberts said of Ohtani's time in the cage. “He came out of it feeling well. So if nothing else changes, or [it] continues to trend, I see him in there [Monday].

“[Sunday] he’s going to go through his work and should be good to go [Monday] … Until he’s written in the lineup, we don’t know 100 percent, but I’m hopeful.”

In more definitive IL-related news, Dalton Rushing was unfortunately moved back onto the shelf with right elbow discomfort, just days after he was activated from the injured list to conclude a month-long stint with a slightly torn UCL. In a corresponding move, rookie backstop Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. was recalled.

Finally, there is a roster move looming for the Dodgers as right-hander Emmet Sheehan will be promoted from Triple-A on Monday. His role will be as Monday's starter, or potentially following a relief pitcher as an opener to take a bulk of the innings.

Sheehan, who was optioned back to Oklahoma City twice this past August, owns a 5.29 ERA across 20 starts at the major league level this season.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Promote Rookie, Place Dalton Rushing in Injured List in Brutal Development

Dodgers Exec Reveals Message to Josue De Paula As He Awaits Promotion

Dodgers Pitcher Shut Down With Elbow Injury, Faces Uphill Battle to Return

Dalton Rushing Gets Honest About New Role With Dodgers

Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Shohei Ohtani Out for Fourth Straight Game

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Mookie Betts just crushed a go-ahead three-run home run in the 8th inning.



The Dodgers now lead 7-5.



Bobby Miller, who pitched three innings in his first MLB appearance since May 2025, is in line for the win. pic.twitter.com/sandq6ql8k — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 7, 2026

A Dodgers exec sent a message to top prospect Josue De Paula as he awaits a promotion from Double-A👀👀



Do you want to see De Paula promoted to Triple-A? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4oFpHFgIyp — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 6, 2026

Andy's got his big bobblehead and five lucky fans will receive their own big bobblehead upon entry tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/T5NzkTPFBL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 6, 2026

"When you have the leadership group that these guys have, just the culture they've established here, I think everyone's goal is the exact same... Winning is all that matters here."



Tarik Skubal chats with @THEREAL_DV ahead of the #Dodgers matchup with Washington. pic.twitter.com/7SfoX8YhlN — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 7, 2026

Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer was shut down with an elbow injury, and suddenly faces an uphill battle to return this season😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/dOIlz0hqk3 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 6, 2026

In honor of his bobblehead night, Yoshinobu invited kids from a foster care facility in Japan that he met earlier this year, making good on his promise that he’d see them again. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cNEzVXRzAC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 6, 2026

Annnd we have the lead back! 🔥



Josue De Paula singles and Taylor Young scores! pic.twitter.com/9xiEfUVpwY — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 7, 2026

Some very special guests threw out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. 🎗️ pic.twitter.com/JM3PC77ott — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 7, 2026

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