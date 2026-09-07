Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani IL Decision Revealed, Dalton Rushing Injury, Roster Move Incoming
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 7-5, on Sunday evening and improved to 86-57 on the year.
Left-hander Justin Wrobleski struck out six, but allowed four earned runs off of eight hits in three innings of work. Bobby Miller returned to a major league mound for the first time in nearly 16 months and pitched threeinnings while earning the win.
Max Muncy enjoyed a three-hit evening, and Tommy Edman — who brought in the first run of a four-run fifth inning to tie the game, had a multi-hit outing as well. However, it was Mookie Betts who was the hero, as he hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Ahead of Sunday's contest, manager Dave Roberts spoke on superstar Shohei Ohtani (who was missing his fourth straight game) and discussed if an injured list stint will be necessary. Ohtani hasn't played since Wednesday, but had a positive batting cage session over the weekend.
“[Saturday] was a good day,” Roberts said of Ohtani's time in the cage. “He came out of it feeling well. So if nothing else changes, or [it] continues to trend, I see him in there [Monday].
“[Sunday] he’s going to go through his work and should be good to go [Monday] … Until he’s written in the lineup, we don’t know 100 percent, but I’m hopeful.”
In more definitive IL-related news, Dalton Rushing was unfortunately moved back onto the shelf with right elbow discomfort, just days after he was activated from the injured list to conclude a month-long stint with a slightly torn UCL. In a corresponding move, rookie backstop Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. was recalled.
Finally, there is a roster move looming for the Dodgers as right-hander Emmet Sheehan will be promoted from Triple-A on Monday. His role will be as Monday's starter, or potentially following a relief pitcher as an opener to take a bulk of the innings.
Sheehan, who was optioned back to Oklahoma City twice this past August, owns a 5.29 ERA across 20 starts at the major league level this season.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Promote Rookie, Place Dalton Rushing in Injured List in Brutal Development
Dodgers Exec Reveals Message to Josue De Paula As He Awaits Promotion
Dodgers Pitcher Shut Down With Elbow Injury, Faces Uphill Battle to Return
Dalton Rushing Gets Honest About New Role With Dodgers
Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Shohei Ohtani Out for Fourth Straight Game
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson