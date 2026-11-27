The retooling of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster has officially begun.

The first move came courtesy of a trade which sent talented yet volatile pitcher Bobby Miller in a package for Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis. A Southern California native, Lewis was the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft a decade ago.

While he's battled numerous injuries throughout his career, there's hope a change of scenery coupled with the prowess within the organization will turn him into a major contributor.

This is one piece of the Dodgers' puzzle pertaining to their bench. Lewis can play all over the diamond, and figures to spell both Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman. He should get plenty of opportunities at second base, too.

With Miguel Rojas retired and Kiké Hernandez no sure bet to return to the team, there's a world where Los Angeles seeks another free agent infielder to further bolster the team's depth.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com theorizes that the Dodgers could be enticed by a decorated veteran chock-full of experience and excellence as a fielder.

"A right-handed-hitting infielder could be on Los Angeles’ wish list; Mauricio Dubon could be the perfect fit given his ability to play multiple positions," Feinsand wrote.

Why Mauricio Dubon Makes Sense for the Dodgers

Dubon is a three-time Gold Glove award winner. He's coming off a year with the Atlanta Braves in which he hit .276 with 12 home runs (in addition to winning a Gold Glove). Those accolades are impressive, but the 32-year-old's underlying analytics were even better.

The utility man ranked in the 91st percentile in whiff percentage, according to Baseball Savant. For good measure, he also registered in the 95th percentile pertaining to strikeout percentage.

All of the major fielding categories saw Dubon rank above the 70th percentile. His best traits came in the form of range (91st percentile) and arm value (79th percentile).

Essentially, he's a starter-level talent that could be a jack-of-all trades for the Dodgers. There could very well be a plan in place to have him play 3-4 times a week given the aging veterans on the bal lclub.

Dubon has proven to be a rock-solid player across the board, and in comparison to some of the younger options (Hyeseong Kim, Alex Freeland), there's no question he's a more accomplished player.

It'll be interesting to see how his market shakes out. Given what Dubon brings to the table, the Dodgers likely would be up against a host of other contenders for his services.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.