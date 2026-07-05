Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Dalton Rushing and Kyle Tucker Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the San Diego Padres on Sunday in what would be the final nail in the coffin in San Diego's National League West hopes.

Just last week, the Padres were well above .500 and looking to chip into the Dodgers' division lead. Now, they're two games below .500 and a whopping 15 games back of LA in the NL West. The Dodgers are 7-2 against the Padres this year.

On Thursday and Friday, the Dodgers mounted comebacks to beat San Diego. On Saturday, the Dodgers dominated the whole way behind seven shutout innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

On Sunday, the Dodgers are looking to become baseball's first 60-win team, while the Padres are trying to end a miserable eight-game losing streak.

Dodgers Expected to Make Roster Move Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Dodgers are expected to make a roster move on Sunday, activating right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips off the 60-day injured list.

The team will need to make room on both the active and 40-man rosters.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers coming off a strong start against the Padres.

Sheehan faced San Diego last Sunday, allowing one run over five innings with five strikeouts.

Overall this season, the right-hander is 4-5 with a 5.08 ERA across 72.2 innings. He has 81 strikeouts to 22 walks and has allowed 15 home runs.

Opposite Sheehan will be left-hander JP Sears, who struggled mightily against Chicago Cubs in his last start.

Sears allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits across 4.2 innings against Chicago. In his season debut at the big league level the week prior, he allowed two runs over 5.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Miguel Rojas, 2B Alex Call, RF Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

Ohtani, who missed Saturday's game due to right biceps tightness, is back in the lineup, as expected.

Sunday is Ohtani's 32nd birthday. He's 3-for-26 in his career on July 5 with one home run.

With the lefty on the mound, the Dodgers are sitting three lefties — Dalton Rushing, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy.

Alfonzo Jr. is set to make his MLB debut behind the plate after being called up on Saturday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Sunday, July 5 is 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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