Why Dodgers Top Prospect Josue De Paula Made NLDS Roster Over Dalton Rushing

Dalton Rushing's 2026 season has consisted of a few wildly different phases. After Phase 1 — an eight-game stretch ending April 20 — the Los Angeles Dodgers' backup catcher had a .444 batting average, and an almost incomprehensible seven home runs in 28 plate appearances.

It was no surprise that Rushing couldn't maintain that torrid pace. What's surprising is what happened next — and how it resulted in his being left off the Dodgers' roster for the National League Division Series (and likely beyond).

Rookie Josue De Paula, not Rushing, is filling the role of manager Dave Roberts' left-handed pinch hitter off the bench against the Atlanta Braves. De Paula, 21, spent the season at Double-A Tulsa prior to his first big-league promotion in September. In 11 games with the Dodgers, he slashed .323/.500/.581.

"I think what we saw is a really good idea of the strike zone, quality of contact," Roberts said of De Paula. "I think that he's really unflappable, good heartbeat. I think that translates into the postseason."

Rushing was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his right (throwing) elbow in August. He tried to play through the injury, but catching was ultimately outside the realm of possibilities.

The Dodgers acquired two catchers, Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt, at the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and Feduccia is now the backup to Will Smith.

Rushing was able to avoid (or at least delay) surgery; that allowed him to hit even though he couldn't catch. However, the injury limited Rushing to only eight plate appearances after Aug. 1. His last hit was on July 30.

"Having eight at-bats in two months just put him behind the eight ball," Roberts said of Rushing. "The ability not to catch was something that also kind of worked against him. Great conversation with Dalton, great teammate, but I think those are the reasons for De Paula."

Overall, Rushing slashed .246/.328/.460. He hit only five home runs in 72 games after his early-season tear.

Even before the elbow injury, it was clear the league had adjusted to Rushing as a hitter (to say nothing of his sometimes questionable behavior between pitches).

The league hasn't adjusted to De Paula yet. How much that will matter in the postseason remains to be seen, but the Dodgers are impressed by what they've seen so far.

"The way he came up, obviously we think incredibly highly of him," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said, "and to see the calmness in his at-bats, the ability to look over baseball, the impact just felt like, as a bullet off the bench in big situations, just being able to trust the pulse and the ability."

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