Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Trade Package, James Tibbs Latest, Key Injury Updates
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-5, on Tuesday evening and improved to 39-22 on the year.
Southpaw Eric Lauer allowed two earned runs across 4.2 innings while Blake Treinen got out of the fifth inning and earned the win. Coming off his first blown save of the season on Saturday, left-hander Tanner Scott got his redemption and earned his sixth save of the season.
Offensively, Freddie Freeman got things started with a towering two-run home run in the first inning and Shohei Ohtani drove in another two via a well-hit triple in the second. The Dodgers added two more runs in the seventh.
In other news, the Dodgers continue to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal by way of a potential trade. The potential would-be package was revealed by a top insider as players from the Dodgers' deep farm system and a few current arms were named.
Additionally, general manager Brandon Gomes spoke on why outfielder James Tibbs III has yet to be called up to the big leagues, despite a .321 batting average and a 1.075 OPS in Triple-A.
“I think he’s performing great, obviously,” Gomes said of Tibbs. “The numbers are fantastic. I just think [Ryan] Ward has done this for a while, and he’s certainly earned it. His numbers were nothing to scoff at in Triple-A either.”
When an opportunity arose after Teoscar Hernandez went down, the Dodgers chose to promote 28-year-old outfielder Ryan Ward, who has been enjoying success in his brief stint in the show.
Finally, there are already a few key injuries that the defending champions have been navigating to kick off the season. Although this has led to players like Ward's promotion, it has made things more difficult (specifically with the pitching roster) as LA looks to become baseball's first three-peat champions in a quarter century.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Potential Trade Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed
Dodgers GM Reveals Why James Tibbs Isn't Being Called Up Amid Injuries
Dodgers Injury Updates: Blake Snell, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips
Dodgers Manager Reveals Reason for Roki Sasaki's Sudden Velocity Increase
Dodgers Have 'Overlooked' Player Who Should Be All-Star, Says Dave Roberts
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Finally Feels Like Himself — And It's Showing
Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Will Smith Out, Ryan Ward Starting
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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