Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Trade Package, James Tibbs Latest, Key Injury Updates

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-5, on Tuesday evening and improved to 39-22 on the year.

Southpaw Eric Lauer allowed two earned runs across 4.2 innings while Blake Treinen got out of the fifth inning and earned the win. Coming off his first blown save of the season on Saturday, left-hander Tanner Scott got his redemption and earned his sixth save of the season.

Offensively, Freddie Freeman got things started with a towering two-run home run in the first inning and Shohei Ohtani drove in another two via a well-hit triple in the second. The Dodgers added two more runs in the seventh.

In other news, the Dodgers continue to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal by way of a potential trade. The potential would-be package was revealed by a top insider as players from the Dodgers' deep farm system and a few current arms were named.

Additionally, general manager Brandon Gomes spoke on why outfielder James Tibbs III has yet to be called up to the big leagues, despite a .321 batting average and a 1.075 OPS in Triple-A.

“I think he’s performing great, obviously,” Gomes said of Tibbs. “The numbers are fantastic. I just think [Ryan] Ward has done this for a while, and he’s certainly earned it. His numbers were nothing to scoff at in Triple-A either.”

When an opportunity arose after Teoscar Hernandez went down, the Dodgers chose to promote 28-year-old outfielder Ryan Ward, who has been enjoying success in his brief stint in the show.

Finally, there are already a few key injuries that the defending champions have been navigating to kick off the season. Although this has led to players like Ward's promotion, it has made things more difficult (specifically with the pitching roster) as LA looks to become baseball's first three-peat champions in a quarter century.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Potential Trade Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed

Dodgers GM Reveals Why James Tibbs Isn't Being Called Up Amid Injuries

Dodgers Injury Updates: Blake Snell, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips

Dodgers Manager Reveals Reason for Roki Sasaki's Sudden Velocity Increase

Dodgers Have 'Overlooked' Player Who Should Be All-Star, Says Dave Roberts

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Finally Feels Like Himself — And It's Showing

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Will Smith Out, Ryan Ward Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Join us on 6/5 for LGBTQ+ Pride Night presented by Blue Shield of California! Purchase a special ticket pack to receive this exclusive Pride jersey.



🎟️: https://t.co/XB73Obz9Nc pic.twitter.com/ljdMO9FSOI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 2, 2026

Start it off, Freddie! pic.twitter.com/6RRjeoVmmf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 3, 2026

Shohei clears the bases! pic.twitter.com/V5Sz7tRbE8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 3, 2026

Eric Lauer showed up in LA with a 6.69 ERA.



In his first two starts as a Dodger, he’s allowed just 3 ER over 10.2 IP, lowering his ERA to 5.75.



The Dodgers pitching lab might have another success story on its hands. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/eYrohgltQs — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 3, 2026

¡Ryan volando en el izquierdo se quedó con la bola! pic.twitter.com/SA245iwNUT — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) June 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has hit 243 home runs since 2021 and only Aaron Judge has hit more.



Shohei Ohtani has hit 40 triples since 2021 and only Corbin Carroll has hit more. pic.twitter.com/SwIFaley7P — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 3, 2026

Freddie Freeman couldn't believe that his former teammate Michael Soroka was trying to pick him off 😭 pic.twitter.com/5ZC6R0D2t9 — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2026

"This Dodgers team is beatable." - Harold 👀#MLBTonight highlights Eduardo Rodriguez and Ketel Marte rising to the occasion last night in a big win for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/pQX6ZU9WeL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 3, 2026

Freddie Freeman has been on a TEAR lately 👀🔥



Since May 19th:

💥 .317 AVG

💥 .415 OBP

💥 1.122 OPS

💥 4 HR

💥 10 RBI pic.twitter.com/bXa9etcyRw — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 2, 2026

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