Joe Davis Won’t Call Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 3 in Last-Minute Switch

On the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers made a major change to their batting order before Game 3 of the National League Division Series in Atlanta, Fox Sports did the same for its broadcast booth at Truist Park.

Kenny Albert will be on the call for Game 3 as Joe Davis is under the weather, as first reported by The Athletic. Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday that Davis is "day to day" after losing his voice. John Smoltz will be in the analyst's chair for the game.

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.

While Davis is a familiar voice to Dodgers fans through his play-by-play work on SportsNet LA, Albert is no stranger to big games.

Albert has been calling NFL games for Fox Sports since its 1994 inception, and is the network's longest-tenured play-by-play announcer. He's handled play-by-play for all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA) on a regular basis.

According to Fox, Albert’s call of the Braves/Mets game on FS1 on Aug. 13, 2025 was his 1,478th national play-by-play telecast of one of the four major U.S. pro sports. That surpassed Kevin Harlan for the most on record, a record he still holds.

Albert has called MLB on various Fox networks since 1997 (on Fox Sports since 2001). He contributed as a field reporter for the 2003 and 2004 American League Championship Series on Fox and hosted the ALCS trophy presentations in 2003, 2004 and 2009.

Davis joined Fox in 2014, one year before he was announced as the voice of the Dodgers for away games on SportsNet LA.

Davis has been in the booth for Fox Sports’ Division Series coverage since 2017. He called a Championship Series game alongside Smoltz during the 2019 and 2020 MLB postseasons. He succeeded Joe Buck as Fox's lead national baseball voice for the World Series and All-Star Game in 2022.

While Dodger fans might be inclined to miss Davis' voice on the mic for a big game, critics who question Davis' objectivity on an ostensibly neutral telecast might beg to differ.

Regardless, Davis figures to return to Fox's broadcast booth as soon as he's able — perhaps as early as Game 4 between the Dodgers and Braves on Wednesday.

Like several Dodgers players, Davis might not mind the extra rest if the Dodgers finish the series in four games.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.