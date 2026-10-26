Miguel Rojas Already Has New Job With Dodgers After Announcing Retirement

When Major League Baseball lost a Spanish-language World Series correspondent over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers gained a player development staffer.

It's been a busy week for Miguel Rojas, who seems no less occupied with work now than he was a week ago — even if he's technically "retired."

¡Miggy en acción! Miguel Rojas fue el corresponsal perfecto de MLB Español para el Juego 1 de la World Series 2026. ¡Así fue su primer día! pic.twitter.com/MCJ265F7OP — MLB Español (@mlbespanol) October 26, 2026

The Dodgers' 2025 World Series hero shared an image to his Instagram story Monday from the team's Camelback Ranch facility.

Spring training is months away, but the Arizona Fall League is in full swing across the Phoenix basin. It's a logical place for Rojas to begin his post-playing career; Rojas already teased his plans to join the Dodgers' player development department long before he took his final at-bat.

Miguel Rojas is in the Glendale Desert Dogs dugout today in the Arizona Fall League



Appears to have made a quick transition to the coaching side of the game with the #Dodgers — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) October 26, 2026

Considering Rojas helped Mookie Betts with his transition from right field to shortstop only a couple years ago, it might not be a coincidence that he's in Glendale — where an erstwhile minor league outfielder, Charles Davalan, is embarking on a similar transition in the AFL.

Davalan, 22, was the Dodgers' first-round pick (41st overall) in the 2025 MLB Draft. He spent the entirety of his first two professional seasons as an outfielder, but is playing second base for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Davalan has started 10 AFL games through Sunday, all at second base, and made three errors in 37 chances in the field.

For Rojas, the only surprise is the quick turnaround time between jobs. He played his final game for the Dodgers on Oct. 15, starting at second base in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers couldn't send that series back to Milwaukee, but Rojas went there anyway as a "special correspondent" with MLB's in-house media team at the World Series.

Miguel Rojas sat down with Payton Tolle during the #WorldSeries to discuss his relationship with Victor Mesa Jr.



Rojas explained that Mesa Jr. is like a little brother to him and he’s so proud of how far he has come 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CFWMS1JgE0 — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2026

When the World Series shifted to St. Petersburg, Florida for Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, Rojas headed to Arizona.

In addition to Davalan, seven other Dodgers prospects were assigned to play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the AFL: third baseman Chase Harlan, catcher Anson Aroz and pitchers Marlon Nieves, Brooks Auger, Luke Fox, Sam Horn and Cody Morse.

Whatever Rojas can do to help the two infielders — Harlan and Davalan — could be time well-invested in the Dodgers' future defense.

In any case, it's remarkable to see any player transition from the field to the dugout so quickly.

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