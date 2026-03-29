Clarification Comes on Details of Shohei Ohtani Souvenir Cup

The start of a new season brought about a variety of food options being introduced at Dodger Stadium in addition to a Shohei Ohtani souvenir cup that quickly went viral.

The limited-edition item is designed after the home Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, complete with Ohtani's jersey number, last name and a blue belt. Fans who attended Opening Day at Dodger Stadium were quick to share their shock and frustration over the $74.99 price.

While exorbitant for a soda, the special edition Ohtani cup was marketed as including free refills on the day of purchase.

Price and where to find Shohei Ohtani souvenir cup

But as the Dodgers were finishing out their Opening Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, details associated with the Ohtani jersey cup changed.

It now is priced at $68.99 and signs at concession stands vaguely note "fountain soda refills included" with purchase. According to the Dodger Stadium food account, free refills apply throughout the entire 2026 season.

That would require a fan who purchases the specialty Ohtani cup to bring it--empty--upon a subsequent visit to the stadium.

While the price has been lowered, the markup for the Ohtani uniform cup far and away exceeds the normal increase of $4 or so when comparing the cost of a more traditional Dodgers souvenir cup to purchasing a regular soda.

Historically, the Dodgers have offered souvenir cups that feature superimposed images of players, to celebrate winning the National League West, and their World Series titles.

Of course, the upside the Dodgers are giving fans is the option for free refills. That becomes of value to season ticket holders or consumers who have purchased ticket mini packs. A rough estimate for the Ohtani souvenir cup paying for itself would require roughly six refills.

The organization also is looking to further leverage Ohtani's popularity within the fanbase. He was just named as having the most popular MLB jersey going into the 2026 season, placing ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Since 2023, fans have purchased Nike versions of Ohtani's jersey more than any other player in the United States, Japan and worldwide.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Kiké Hernández also made the top-20 list.

Fans looking to purchase the limited edition cup at Dodger Stadium can find it on the field level at sections 9, 22 and 23; the right field pavilion; sections 137, 154 and 163 on loge; reserve sections 12, 17 and 36; and top deck section 4.