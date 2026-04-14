Dodgers Take Major Shot at Mets With Edwin Diaz Troll

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball. They're the reigning back-to-back World Series champions. They also seem to be at the top of their game when it comes to trolling their opponents.

On Monday, ahead of the Dodgers' series opener against the New York Mets, the team played a video on the Dodger Stadium big screens that discussed Díaz's move from New York to Los Angeles.

Díaz joined the Dodgers this offseason after spending the last seven years with the Mets. New York made a competitive offer to retain him this offseason, but he chose to join the reigning champs in LA.

In the video, manager Dave Roberts reminded New York why the All-Star closer made the decision he did.

"There's a reason Edwin Diaz wanted to come here," Roberts says. "He's chasing a ring."

Was only able to get a small part on video https://t.co/GKEo20jxp2 pic.twitter.com/kUcU5ewvOV — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) April 14, 2026

Díaz's free agency decision came down to the Mets or the Dodgers. The Mets reportedly offered a three-year, $66 million deal with deferrals. The Dodgers locked him in with a three-year, $69 million deal.

Díaz reportedly didn't give the Mets a chance to counter the Dodgers' offer. That didn't sit well with Mets owner Steve Cohen.

“I did find that one perplexing," Cohen said in February. "Not sure exactly how Edwin arrived at that decision. Obviously, it's a personal decision on his part. I felt we made a pretty respectable bid, and I could argue our bid might've been better than the Dodgers when you have that fourth conditional year that I don't think people were really talking about in his contract. He made his decision."

Díaz took the high road with his comments in spring training.

“I have a lot of respect for the Mets organization, players, staff, ownership,” Díaz said. “They treated me really good. I don’t have anything bad to say about them. But at the end of the day, I’m here. This is a new journey for me and I’m happy to be with the Dodgers, so let’s see how it goes.”

While Díaz made sure to avoid drama, the Dodgers seemed to have felt otherwise.

The organization saw the comments from Cohen. They saw the New York fans trying to paint Díaz as a traitor. So on Monday, in his first game against his former team, the Dodgers made sure to remind everyone why Díaz made the decision he did.

"It wasn't easy," Díaz said at his introductory press conference with the Dodgers. "I spent seven years in New York. They treated me really good. They treated me great.

"I chose the Dodgers because they are a winning organization. I'm looking to win, and I think they have everything to win."

He concluded: "Picking the Dodgers was pretty easy."

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