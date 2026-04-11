Dodgers Lineup vs Rangers: Hyeseong Kim Starting as Miguel Rojas Sits

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off an exciting 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night courtesy of a walk-off home run from Max Muncy, his third long ball of the game.

On Saturday, the Dodgers are looking to win the series over the American League West squad.

Dodgers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers following a rocky start to the 2026 season.

Sheehan has allowed four earned runs in each of his first two outings this season, pitching a total of nine innings. He's allowed 12 hits and walked five while striking out eight.

Opposite Sheehan will be Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter, who's off to a dominant start this season.

Leiter allowed two runs over six innings in his 2026 debut against the Baltimore Orioles. He followed that up with five innings of one-run baseball against the Cincinnati Reds, lowering his ERA to 2.46 on the year. He has 17 strikeouts to just two walks early this season.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Alex Freeland, 2B Hyeseong Kim, SS

The Dodgers are going with an identical starting lineup to Friday night's game, with Kim getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth. However, the Dodgers were very aggressive with pinch-hitters on Friday, and could look to do the same on Saturday.

Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Freeland in the sixth inning with a left-handed reliever on the mound in Robert Garcia. The very next batter, Kim, was then pinch-hit for by Santiago Espinal.

Rojas singled, while Espinal grounded into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners and one out.

Rojas ended up going 2-for-2 with two singles, while Espinal got a double in his second at-bat in the eighth inning. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers deploy a similar strategy on Saturday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rangers on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers on Saturday, April 11 is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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