Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Infielder, Mookie Betts Injury, Hyeseong Kim Call-Up?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 10-5, on Saturday in a dominant offensive display.
Andy Pages continued his torrid start to the season with a three-run home run while Freddie Freeman hit two different two-run doubles in the first two innings of the game.
Ahead of the game, the Dodgers released veteran infielder Keston Hiura from Triple-A Oklahoma City, per the team's transaction log. Hiura joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal in February and didn't suit up in a regular season game with the organization before being released.
During the game, Mookie Betts suffered an injury, forcing him to exit in the first inning. Betts was dealing with right lower back pain and underwent an MRI on Saturday night after the game.
“We’ll know more later,” manager Dave Roberts said before Betts underwent the MRI. “It’s certainly more moderate than significant. So like I said, we’ll know more tomorrow.”
The Dodgers don't yet know if Betts will need an IL stint. if he does, Hyeseong Kim appears to be the most likely option to get called up.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of what we’re gonna do. But we’ll see,” Roberts said. “We’ll huddle up and see if we need to get a player here to protect us, depending on how the MRI comes. But yeah, [Betts] certainly won’t be playing the next couple days, I would assume.”
Kim wasn't in Triple-A Oklahoma City's lineup on Saturday night, hinting that he could potentially be on his way to Washington to join the Dodgers.
After Sunday's game, the Dodgers are traveling to Toronto for a World Series rematch with the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras