Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Infielder, Mookie Betts Injury, Hyeseong Kim Call-Up?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 10-5, on Saturday in a dominant offensive display.

Andy Pages continued his torrid start to the season with a three-run home run while Freddie Freeman hit two different two-run doubles in the first two innings of the game.

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers released veteran infielder Keston Hiura from Triple-A Oklahoma City, per the team's transaction log. Hiura joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal in February and didn't suit up in a regular season game with the organization before being released.

During the game, Mookie Betts suffered an injury, forcing him to exit in the first inning. Betts was dealing with right lower back pain and underwent an MRI on Saturday night after the game.

“We’ll know more later,” manager Dave Roberts said before Betts underwent the MRI. “It’s certainly more moderate than significant. So like I said, we’ll know more tomorrow.”

The Dodgers don't yet know if Betts will need an IL stint. if he does, Hyeseong Kim appears to be the most likely option to get called up.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of what we’re gonna do. But we’ll see,” Roberts said. “We’ll huddle up and see if we need to get a player here to protect us, depending on how the MRI comes. But yeah, [Betts] certainly won’t be playing the next couple days, I would assume.”

Kim wasn't in Triple-A Oklahoma City's lineup on Saturday night, hinting that he could potentially be on his way to Washington to join the Dodgers.

After Sunday's game, the Dodgers are traveling to Toronto for a World Series rematch with the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran Infielder Early in 2026 Season

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Will Miss Time, Undergoing MRI on Back

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Likely to Be Called Up if Mookie Betts Goes on Injured List

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Removed From Saturday's Game in 1st Inning in Concerning Development

Kyle Tucker Won't Play for Dodgers in Series Finale vs Nationals

Dodgers Outfielder Drilled by Line Drive in Pregame Warmups Before Nationals Game

Dodgers Top Prospect Flamethrower Poised for Breakout Season After Tommy John Surgery

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Andy Pages All-Star campaign is in full swing. Through 28 at-bats:



.500 AVG

14 H

3 HR

10 RBI

1.374 OPS



He's been the best hitter in a Dodgers lineup full of superstars🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/U0D2vnW8oT — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 4, 2026

James Tibbs III, acquired by the Dodgers along with Zach Ehrhard for Dustin May last deadline, has a 3-HR game today for OKC.



His updated stats at Triple-A:



.529 AVG

7 HR

13 RBIs

1.903 OPS



He is playing out of his mind right now. Just unreal.pic.twitter.com/tzMTDdE9lm — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 5, 2026

Andy Pages is playing out of his mind.



He just hit his third home run of the season and is up to 10 RBIs. He's hitting .500 with an OPS of 1.374 and leads the league with 14 hits.



Absurd start to the year for the Dodgers centerfielder.pic.twitter.com/FxxKFySkav — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 4, 2026

Alex Call is such a weapon for the Dodgers, especially in the 9-hole!!



An RBI single (even after getting drilled with a line drive before the game)🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/qWJACufQNG — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 4, 2026

Tyler mowing 'em down. pic.twitter.com/28RpYgmFrf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 5, 2026

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