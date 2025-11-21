Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Loses Coach to Marlins, Max Muncy Last Season?

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move in free agency last week, adding a former top prospect from the Brewers organization.

Antoine Kelly signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers, and immediately went to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He spent 2025 in the Colorado Rockies' organization.

In other news, the Dodgers lost one of their coaches, as catching coordinator Craig Driver left to join former Dodgers base coach Clayton McCullough, who now manages the Miami Marlins.

Finally, Max Muncy had a solid season when he was healthy in 2025, but is now in the final season of his contract with the Dodgers. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports the Dodgers may not keep the veteran beyond his contract.

"Given Edman’s versatility and Muncy’s contract situation, there is room for improvement in the Dodgers’ infield," Bowden wrote. "They could sign free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, play him at second and move Edman to the outfield, or they could play Bichette at third base and see if Muncy would be willing to waive his 10-and-5 rights and trade him to a team like the Mariners, who could use Muncy at either corner off the bench."

Next year will be Mookie Betts' seventh season with the Dodgers. He will have played more seasons with LA than Boston. Mookie on his connection with LA:



"Ever since I've been here it's been love from day one. I love being a Dodger. I love the city of LA."pic.twitter.com/OwtPBhhRI1 — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) November 20, 2025

How many times a day do you think about this Miggy homer? pic.twitter.com/jBmY4PErxx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 19, 2025

We finally have BTS from when Roki Sasaki & the Dodgers staff bowed to Yoshinobu Yamamoto after he pitched a complete game in the World Series 🤣🔥



Via @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/VG2TC9N7nC — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 20, 2025

Justin Turner played in LA for 9 years from 2012-2022, and recently revealed he would want to retire a Dodger 🙌



"If there was one [franchise to retire with], I think the obvious one would be the Dodgers.” - Turner



Would you want Justin Turner back with the Dodgers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KTT6ElkEjk — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 20, 2025

Come home, we miss you pic.twitter.com/T3rdF59oUx — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) November 21, 2025

Dave Roberts made his return to Okinawa, his hometown, this week.



Fresh off of back to back World Series titles, this has to feel amazing 🥲pic.twitter.com/qSGnMJTcKD — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 21, 2025

