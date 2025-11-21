Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Loses Coach to Marlins, Max Muncy Last Season?

Aaron Coloma|
Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move in free agency last week, adding a former top prospect from the Brewers organization.

Antoine Kelly signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers, and immediately went to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He spent 2025 in the Colorado Rockies' organization.

In other news, the Dodgers lost one of their coaches, as catching coordinator Craig Driver left to join former Dodgers base coach Clayton McCullough, who now manages the Miami Marlins.

Finally, Max Muncy had a solid season when he was healthy in 2025, but is now in the final season of his contract with the Dodgers. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports the Dodgers may not keep the veteran beyond his contract.

"Given Edman’s versatility and Muncy’s contract situation, there is room for improvement in the Dodgers’ infield," Bowden wrote. "They could sign free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, play him at second and move Edman to the outfield, or they could play Bichette at third base and see if Muncy would be willing to waive his 10-and-5 rights and trade him to a team like the Mariners, who could use Muncy at either corner off the bench."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article): 

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Stopped Respecting Padres Manager

Former Dodgers Infielder Passes Away

Dodgers Sign Former Brewers Pitching Prospect

Max Muncy Expected to Play Final Season With Dodgers in 2026, Says Insider

Dodgers Lose Key Coach to Marlins

Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Wants to Retire With LA

Dodgers Focusing on 2 Key Areas to Upgrade This Offseason

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Share on XFollow AaronJColoma
Home/News