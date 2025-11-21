Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Loses Coach to Marlins, Max Muncy Last Season?
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move in free agency last week, adding a former top prospect from the Brewers organization.
Antoine Kelly signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers, and immediately went to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He spent 2025 in the Colorado Rockies' organization.
In other news, the Dodgers lost one of their coaches, as catching coordinator Craig Driver left to join former Dodgers base coach Clayton McCullough, who now manages the Miami Marlins.
Finally, Max Muncy had a solid season when he was healthy in 2025, but is now in the final season of his contract with the Dodgers. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports the Dodgers may not keep the veteran beyond his contract.
"Given Edman’s versatility and Muncy’s contract situation, there is room for improvement in the Dodgers’ infield," Bowden wrote. "They could sign free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, play him at second and move Edman to the outfield, or they could play Bichette at third base and see if Muncy would be willing to waive his 10-and-5 rights and trade him to a team like the Mariners, who could use Muncy at either corner off the bench."
