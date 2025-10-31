Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Sends Message to Offense, Blake Snell Felt ‘Unlucky’, Blockbuster Trade Link

Gabe Smallson

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) relieves pitcher Blake Snell (7) in the seventh inning during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani sent a message to his offense as they trail 3-2 in the World Series. Ohtani isn't asking for much, but urged the "bare minimum" from his team.

In other news, southpaw Blake Snell believes that he was unlucky amid his disastrous Game 5 start. After giving up a solo home run on his first pitch of the game, and another just two pitches later, unlucky was an interesting assessment.

Finally, the Dodgers are linked to a blockbuster trade as the offseason will be in full swing in a few days, regardless of how many games are played in Toronto. LA learned this season that a team can never have too much pitching depth, which may be why they are 'likely' to be interested in an All-Star ace.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

