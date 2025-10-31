Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Sends Message to Offense, Blake Snell Felt ‘Unlucky’, Blockbuster Trade Link
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani sent a message to his offense as they trail 3-2 in the World Series. Ohtani isn't asking for much, but urged the "bare minimum" from his team.
In other news, southpaw Blake Snell believes that he was unlucky amid his disastrous Game 5 start. After giving up a solo home run on his first pitch of the game, and another just two pitches later, unlucky was an interesting assessment.
Finally, the Dodgers are linked to a blockbuster trade as the offseason will be in full swing in a few days, regardless of how many games are played in Toronto. LA learned this season that a team can never have too much pitching depth, which may be why they are 'likely' to be interested in an All-Star ace.
