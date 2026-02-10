MLB Top-10 First Basemen Right Now 2026: Freddie Freeman Extends Streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again are represented by Freddie Freeman on the list of MLB Top-10 First Basemen Right Now heading into the 2026 season.

First base was the ninth position group to be unveiled for 2026, and it's the seventh list the Dodgers had a player included in the top 10. The final ranking still to be unveiled is for relief pitchers, which is taking place Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodgers did not have anyone ranked at second base or left field, and only Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the list of the best starting pitchers. Mookie Betts was named the No. 5 shortstop, Andy Pages made his debut on the rankings, Will Smith was ranked the No. 3 catcher, Kyle Tucker placed third for right fielders and Max Muncy checked in at No. 2 for third basemen.

The Shredder annually ranks players by evaluating past performance, offensive and defensive metrics, including advanced stats and traditional numbers, and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

Freddie Freeman ranked by The Shredder

Freeman extended his streak by getting ranked the No. 1 first baseman by The Shredder heading into the 2026 season. MLB Network host Brian Kenny ranked Freeman at No. 2 and he was sixth on a ranking by analyst Sean Casey.

Freeman has now been ranked by The Shredder for 13 consecutive seasons, which includes a three-year run at No. 1 on the list from 2020-22 and again for the 2024-26 seasons. He otherwise has placed in the top two each year since 2018.

Freeman regressed in some areas last year but was still plenty productive for the Dodgers. He appeared in 147 games for the second consecutive season after playing in at least 159 every year from 2021-23.

He nevertheless delivered in the postseason yet again with a walk-off home run agains the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the World Series.

Freeman's game-winning home run in the World Series is a Dodgers bobblehead giveaway for the 2026 season.

The 36-year-old is entering his fifth season with the Dodgers and is due to become a free agent after the 2027 campaign. There were indications earlier in the offseason that Freeman wasn't fully healthy and needed some sort of medical procedure.

However, he refuted that during an appearance at DodgerFest and further clarified withdrawing from Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic stemmed from needing to remain close to his family.

Freeman's 149 wRC+ since the start of the 2022 season is the highest among all current first basemen who have logged a minimum of 1,000 plate appearances over that span.

For 2025: He has been ranked in the top two each season since 2018, and it is his 12th consecutive appearance on the list.

Rank The Shredder Sean Casey 1 Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) Matt Olson (Braves) 2 Nick Kurtz (A's) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) 3 Matt Olson (Braves) Pete Alonso (Orioles) 4 Bryce Harper (Phillies) Bryce Harper (Phillies) 5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) Nick Kurtz (A's) 6 Rafael Devers (Giants) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) 7 Yandy Díaz (Rays) Josh Naylor (Mariners) 8 Pete Alonso (Orioles) Michael Busch (Cubs) 9 Michael Busch (Cubs) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals) 10 Willson Contreras (Red Sox) Jonathan Aranda (Rays)

