Over the past handful of seasons Freddie Freeman has collaborated with his oldest son, Charlie, when deciding on walk-up songs.

Charlie famously is a Bad Bunny fan, and in 2023 had his father use the smash hit “Tití Me Preguntó.” Then for the 2024 season, Freeman's at-bats were often accompanied by another Bad Bunny song, “Monaco,” playing over the Dodger Stadium speakers.

But Freeman has also weaved in “Baila Conmigo” by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas, and that's going to remain in place for 2026.

"We've kind of been on ‘Baila Conmigo’ ever since I hit the grand slam. It's kind of staying," Freeman told Kirsten Watson on the SportsNet LA broadcast. "When everybody hears that song they know it's me coming up to the plate.

"[Bad Bunny] swiped his Instagram clean, right? I heard. So that means he's got to be coming out with new music. Charlie loves Bad Bunny, so we'll see what's going on. But I will be sticking with ‘Baila Conmigo’ because it kind of sticks with me and everywhere I go."

When previously discussing Charlie’s music interest, Freeman explained it was influenced by having developed a close relationship with Ronald Acuña Jr. during their time together as Atlanta Braves teammates, and other Latin players.

In 2021, Charlie picked “Ni Bien Ni Mal” (“Neither Good Nor Bad”), also by Bad Bunny, as a walk-up song for Freeman.

Freeman is heading into his fifth season with the Dodgers and is only under contract through 2027. Earlier this spring, Freeman expressed a desire to play beyond his current deal and eventually retire with the Dodgers.

It's a scenario president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers are open to as well.

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman gender reveal

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman recently announced they are expecting their fourth child together, and it's since been revealed to be a daughter.

The baby news provided more context to Freeman withdrawing from playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic this year due to what initially was deemed personal reasons. Freeman previously was on the Canadian team in 2017 and 2023.

Freddie and Chelsea already share three sons, Fredrick Charles II (Charlie), Brandon John and Maximus Turner.

The gender reveal was shared via a video posted on Instagram, with Charlie, Brandon and Maximus each hitting a baseball off a tee to produce pink smoke.

The Freemans have not revealed when the baby will be born via surrogacy.