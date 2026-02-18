Miguel Rojas Apologizes to Blake Snell After Unintentional Slight

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially started Spring Training with their first official workout on Tuesday, though a majority of the team had already been at Camelback Ranch days prior.

Pitchers and catchers started their workouts last weekend, and were accompanied by several position players. It's become a common theme for the Dodgers, which manager Dave Roberts believes is indicative of their World Series focus.

And with players now in camp, it makes for an opportunity to participate in a variety of videos for the Dodgers' social media team. A good-natured question on Monday wound up going viral and leading to a retraction from Miguel Rojas after an objection from Blake Snell.

Miguel Rojas' apology to Blake Snell

When posed with the question of which player on the Dodgers roster can do the fewest number of push-ups, Rojas did not hesitate to answer.

"Blake Snell. Hundred percent," Rojas said. "The weakest guy in camp. Athletic and the guy can pitch, but he's not strong.”

Rojas' choice for which teammate could do the most push-ups was Hyeseong Kim, a popular selection from those who participated in the social media video.

Who on the team can do the most and least push-ups? 😂 pic.twitter.com/adty4JKeBa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 16, 2026

Snell commented on the Dodgers' Instagram post of the video while tagging Rojas. That prompted a response from the veteran infielder and he ultimately took back his choice at the expense of Roki Sasaki.

Blake Snell and Miguel Rojas exchanged comments on the Dodgers' Instagram post. | @Dodgers/Instagram

The next day, Rojas took his apology a step further in a new video that featured a cameo from Snell. "I should never say something like that about him," Rojas said. "He's not the weakest in camp. I feel like I let my emotions take over."

A statement from Miguel Rojas. pic.twitter.com/QBbS4ioxS9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 17, 2026

The two laughed off the entire incident, and there was much agreement on Sasaki being the player who would do the least amount of push-ups. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts garnered some support as a runner-up to Kim in terms of who would fare well.

Rojas is entering the final season of his career and will then take on a player development role in the Dodgers front office.

Meanwhile, Snell is slowed in camp thus far after dealing with the return of left shoulder inflammation during the World Series. He pitched through the discomfort but was delayed in beginning an offseason throwing program as rest and physical therapy became the focus.

The Dodgers have not yet ruled out the possibility of Snell being ready in time for Opening Day in March. However, he's yet to throw a bullpen session and Roberts made it clear the Dodgers would not rush Snell's progression.