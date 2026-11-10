One Decision from the 2026 Trade Deadline the Dodgers Might Regret

The Los Angeles Dodgers failed in their quest for a three-peat in 2026 as they fell short to the eventual World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The loss, and certainly the way they lost, was a shock to many. The Dodgers were expected to win it all in 2026, especially after they acquired Tarik Skubal prior to the trade deadline.

The Dodgers were among the favorites to land Skubal, and when they did, many thought they would run away with the title. That didn't happen.

Although the Dodgers won the trade deadline, that didn't translate on the field.

The Dodgers could have gone other routes prior to the trade deadline, and one they didn't — and might regret — is someone they didn't trade away in outfielder Alex Call.

Call was among the players who was predicted to be traded by the Dodgers. However, he remained with the team past the deadline.

Now with the offseason underway, the Dodgers may be forced to just non-tender him for nothing.

Thus, Los Angeles missed the opportunity to get something in return for a player that might not even be on the team come the 2027 season.

Call was among the players on the roster considered expendable leading up to the 2026 trade deadline. Call and Eric Lauer were two players who were the favorites to be traded. Instead, the Dodgers kept them both, and neither factored into the postseason.

Call's role diminished in a big way down the stretch. He appeared in 88 games, where he hit .233 with a .656 OPS, one home run, 20 RBIs and 38 hits in 163 at-bats. While a solid right-handed bat and versatile defender, he was left off both postseason rosters.

Dodgers' Outfield Depth Has Made Alex Call Expendable

Los Angeles has Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez (for now) in their outfield picture.

Then there's Josue De Paula.

De Paula made his MLB debut in 2026, and all signs point to him having an expanded role in 2027.

Thus, Call is the odd man out, and his time in Los Angeles is likely over.

Los Angeles has younger players who could benefit from opportunities, and keeping Call would mean using a valuable 40-man roster spot on someone without a significant role.

The Dodgers have until Nov. 20 to make their non-tender decision.

If they non-tender him (which they likely will), Call will become a free agent, and the Dodgers will receive nothing in return.

The Dodgers acquired Call from the Washington Nationals before the 2025 MLB trade deadline. It's safe to assume they could have gotten something for him had they dealt him this past deadline as a solid outfielder with plenty of team control.

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