Padres Reliever Takes Shot at Los Angeles, Dodgers Fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready to take on the San Diego Padres again for the second time in a week.

Los Angeles just took two of three games from the Padres in San Diego, securing their second series win over their rivals this season. During the series, many fans of the Dodgers flocked down to San Diego to take in the games.

Over the years, Dodgers fans have traveled extremely well — especially down to Petco Park — with groups of fans taking over the stadium. This didn't sit well with multiple members of the Padres, seeing that the home park was filled with away fans.

Padres reliever Jason Adam took a shot at the city of Los Angeles and the fans following this reality.

“If I lived in L.A., I would want to come down to San Diego too,” Adam said to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

While Adam likely was just trying to represent his own city, if he takes the mound in this series against the Dodgers, he should expect to be booed. Fans remember comments like this, and Dodgers fans have already gone after other players who have spoken about them this season.

While the players understand why fans travel well to San Diego, many of them would like to see more home fans attend games. Petco Park is a favorite for many baseball fans, not just the Dodgers, so it's a credit to the atmosphere that the Padres have built over time.

Padres ace Joe Musgrove also weighed in on the number of Los Angeles fans taking over Petco Park.

“It’s just how it is, man. They’re so close. They got a lot of Dodger fans down here in San Diego already, and I know they’re always looking to fill out our stadium," he said to the Tribune. "I think partially because the atmosphere is awesome. It’s a great ballpark, good food, a fun place to watch a game, but also it’s close enough to [LA] to try to trump the Padre fans and fill it out with their fans."

With the series shifting over to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, there should be plenty of San Diego fans traveling up the freeway to attend the games. With the two cities being so close to one another, it makes things very easy for fans to attend.

The rivalry between the two sides is always a good one, with the teams and fans going at one another. Both sides have won playoff series against the other this decade, adding more tension each time they face off.

The Dodgers have won both series against the Padres so far this season, winning four of six games overall. Los Angeles has jumped out to a 12-game lead over the Padres in the National League West, and they'll be looking to extend that even more at home this weekend in the four-game holiday weekend series.

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