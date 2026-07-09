Raccoons at Dodger Stadium Prompt Message From Shohei Ohtani's Former Team

In the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th career home run since leaving Japan for Major League Baseball.

It was the 69th home run he's at Dodger Stadium, more than all but one major league venue.

Ohtani's 101 career home runs at Angel Stadium still rank first. He spent the first six seasons of his career (2018-23) as an Angel and won two American League MVP awards as well as the Rookie of the Year.

Ohtani never spent a day with an Angels minor league affiliate, so you can forgive the Rocket City Trash Pandas for wanting to sneak a peek at the Dodgers' two-way star — or, at least, capitalizing on social media after a pair of adorable freeloading raccoons witnessed Ohtani's milestone homer Tuesday.

"Sorry guys we just wanted to see Ohtani," read the Twitter/X post from the Trash Pandas' account.

sorry guys we just wanted to see Ohtani https://t.co/bHpODBY6gR — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) July 8, 2026

"Trash panda" is a slang term for a raccoon, which are common in urban areas and no stranger to Chavez Ravine. (Or apparently Madison, Alabama, where the Angels' Double-A affiliate is based.) The babies who took in Tuesday's game on the Dodger Stadium field level are a new sight — at least on any SportsNet LA broadcasts.

Unlike their parents, the baby raccoons might not have been aware that it's best to wait until the game ends to feast on 50,000 fans' leftovers.

Minor league social media managers weren't the only ones who took notice of the adorable raccoons. Less than 24 hours after X user @ShotimeLAD posted SportsNet LA's footage of the pair, the post had racked up more than 1 million views.

Who can blame the critters for wanting to watch Ohtani make history?

Ohtani became only the second player in MLB history with a leadoff home run for his 300th career home run, joining then-San Francisco Giant (and former Dodgers outfielder) Steve Finley on June 14, 2006.

The home run was Ohtani’s 25th leadoff homer since joining the Dodgers. That’s the third-most leadoff home runs in franchise history, behind only Mookie Betts (32) and Davey Lopes (28).

Betts, coincidentally, hit his 300th career home run on June 24. The 2026 Dodgers are the 14th team to have multiple players hit their 300th career home runs in the same season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

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