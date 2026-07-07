Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Pitcher, Shohei Ohtani Hid Injury, Trade With Orioles?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-7, on Monday night and improved to 60-32 on the year. They became the first team in MLB to reach 60 wins, doing so in walk-off fashion.

Left-hander Eric Lauer struck out three across six innings of work. He allowed three earned runs, six hits and walked two, and was in line for the win before Tanner Scott allowed three runs in the ninth.

As for the offense, after starting the bottom of the third inning down one run, superstar Shohei Ohtani connected on a towering two-run home run to take the lead. The Dodgers hung four runs on the Rockies in the fourth inning as Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas brought in a run, while Ohtani brought in a pair.

Things got hairy in the ninth as the Rockies forced extra innings against Scott and put a run up in the 10th, but LA responded thanks to Mookie Betts reaching on an error that brought Andy Pages home.

Then, with two on and one out in the 11th, it was Dalton Rushing who brought Teoscar Hernández home with a walk-off single.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers released a veteran left-handed pitcher. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Evan Phillips as the high-leverage reliever will look to make his season debut this week.

In other news, Ohtani revealed that he initially hid his biceps injury earlier in the year from manager Dave Roberts. The four-time MVP was removed from Friday's game because of the injury flaring up again and was held out of Saturday's contest.

Finally, as trade deadline rumors continue to swirl, a deal with the Baltimore Orioles was predicted by MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report. This time, another reliever would be added to the squad.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Release Pitcher, Activate Evan Phillips Ahead of Rockies Series

Shohei Ohtani Hid Injury From Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

Dodgers Predicted to Land Orioles Reliever, Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Trade Deadline

Eliezer Alfonzo Jr Sends Message to Dodgers Fans After Emotional MLB Debut

Dodgers Breakout Star Admits Frustration About Past All-Star Snub

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs NL West Rival Rockies

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Tommy Edman Out as Injury Concerns Mount

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

WHAT A RUSH, DALTON. pic.twitter.com/bm0kjzO2Xo — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 7, 2026

Cole Carrigg got into it with Dalton Rushing in the top of the 10th.



Rushing had a few words for him, but things didn't escalate. An inning later, Rushing got his revenge.



Rushing hit a walk-off single and the Dodgers are MLB's first team to 60 wins. pic.twitter.com/bUUzI4XIqi — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 7, 2026

Freddie and his sons ceremonial first pitch for his bobblehead night 🫶

©️SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/iGcNb0glr0 — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) July 7, 2026

Andy Pages believed he should have been an All-Star last year. He admitted he was "frustrated" and "bothered."



The Dodgers outfielder used it as motivation for this year. He's now the NL's starting outfielder in next week's All-Star game🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1faQ41zhg7 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 6, 2026

The #Dodgers have activated Evan Phillips from the 60-day IL. 🔥



Paul Gervase has been optioned to Triple-A, and Jake Eder has been released, per @SonjaMChen pic.twitter.com/KZt8MTaxHq — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 6, 2026

Joe Davis has hands! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7v0heQQLHB — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 7, 2026

It’s Freddie Freeman Bobblehead Night presented by 76! pic.twitter.com/zvMFE68zvQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 7, 2026

Dave Roberts said Blake Snell is expected to either throw a live batting practice session or another bullpen this weekend.



per @DodgersBeat pic.twitter.com/W8yPwEDTPT — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 6, 2026

As Roki Sasaki is throwing a bullpen ahead of his start this Wednesday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is doing his signature javelin throws. pic.twitter.com/AOWxnsLG2O — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) July 6, 2026

Tommy Edman is still dealing with soreness today. 🤕



He wasn’t available yesterday, but Dave Roberts said he could be used as a defensive replacement in a pinch today, per @DodgerBlue1958 pic.twitter.com/iYlQ3D0zTd — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 6, 2026

Four-spot in the fourth! pic.twitter.com/1xmqAhY3Os — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 7, 2026

New girl dad Freddie. 💙 Thank you Freeman family for joining us and helping celebrate Freddie’s bobblehead night! pic.twitter.com/I8UQhwIpPg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 7, 2026

Kyle Tucker has another 3-hit night. He is 14 for his last 34 (.412) over his last 10 games. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 7, 2026

Why the Dodgers aren't worried about the division lead@TheRealJHair explains what this team has learned from past playoff disappointments and why they're focused on one thing... winning every series.



"They attack series, and that's the way to do it" pic.twitter.com/ACQ584dYto — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) July 6, 2026

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