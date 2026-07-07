Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Pitcher, Shohei Ohtani Hid Injury, Trade With Orioles?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-7, on Monday night and improved to 60-32 on the year. They became the first team in MLB to reach 60 wins, doing so in walk-off fashion.
Left-hander Eric Lauer struck out three across six innings of work. He allowed three earned runs, six hits and walked two, and was in line for the win before Tanner Scott allowed three runs in the ninth.
As for the offense, after starting the bottom of the third inning down one run, superstar Shohei Ohtani connected on a towering two-run home run to take the lead. The Dodgers hung four runs on the Rockies in the fourth inning as Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas brought in a run, while Ohtani brought in a pair.
Things got hairy in the ninth as the Rockies forced extra innings against Scott and put a run up in the 10th, but LA responded thanks to Mookie Betts reaching on an error that brought Andy Pages home.
Then, with two on and one out in the 11th, it was Dalton Rushing who brought Teoscar Hernández home with a walk-off single.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers released a veteran left-handed pitcher. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Evan Phillips as the high-leverage reliever will look to make his season debut this week.
In other news, Ohtani revealed that he initially hid his biceps injury earlier in the year from manager Dave Roberts. The four-time MVP was removed from Friday's game because of the injury flaring up again and was held out of Saturday's contest.
Finally, as trade deadline rumors continue to swirl, a deal with the Baltimore Orioles was predicted by MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report. This time, another reliever would be added to the squad.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Release Pitcher, Activate Evan Phillips Ahead of Rockies Series
Shohei Ohtani Hid Injury From Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
Dodgers Predicted to Land Orioles Reliever, Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Trade Deadline
Eliezer Alfonzo Jr Sends Message to Dodgers Fans After Emotional MLB Debut
Dodgers Breakout Star Admits Frustration About Past All-Star Snub
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs NL West Rival Rockies
Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Tommy Edman Out as Injury Concerns Mount
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