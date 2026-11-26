Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal officially became a New York Met on Wednesday, when the team announced his nine-year, $450 million contract.

Skubal took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, posting a video edit that shows him changing from a Detroit Tigers jersey to a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey to a Mets jersey.

Skubal's caption was simple: "Let's go Mets!"

On X/Twitter, Skubal shared a similar message: "Let's go!"

Skubal's deal set the record for the richest pitching contract in MLB history, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers. It also broke the record for the highest average annual value for a pitcher in MLB history, surpassing the $43.3 million per year given to both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Skubal, who turned 30 this month, had a 2.72 ERA across 26 starts in 2026 between the Dodgers and Tigers. After the trade deadline deal that brought him to LA, he went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA, striking out 70 batters over 62 innings.

Skubal made two postseason starts for the Dodgers, posting a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 11 innings.

After the season, he expressed disappointment in not being able to help LA win a World Series.

“I mean, incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” Skubal said after the Dodgers' National League Championship Series exit. “Honored to wear the LA across your chest and on the hat. Doesn’t make this feel any better. It sucks, but I think everybody in here gave it everything they had, and sometimes that’s just baseball.”

“The group of guys, the clubhouse, the culture they have here, is real,” Skubal added. “I was honored to be a part of it.”

Tarik Skubal Turning the Page to a New Era With Mets

Skubal now heads to the Mets, where he'll look to turn around MLB's most disappointing team of 2026.

Despite having the league's highest payroll, the Mets went 74-88 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season.

The Mets believe things will be different with Skubal in the mix.

“Tarik is an ace, and we are thrilled that he will be a Met for years to come,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a press release “He is an impressive competitor who has distinguished himself with his talent, drive and leadership. We’re excited to welcome Tarik, his wife Jessica and their children to the organization. Mets fans, we can’t wait for you to watch him pitch.”

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