The New York Mets have reportedly made their first offer to left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal in free agency — and it's historic.

According to former MLB general manager Jim Duquette, the Mets have offered Skubal a nine-year contract for nearly $400 million. It would make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history both in terms of total dollars and average annual value.

The current record for total dollars to a pitcher is $325 million, held by Los Angeles Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The current record for highest AAV is $43.3 million, held by Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

There has been a constant buzz since Vegas and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the initial Mets offer on Tarik Skubal was 9 years almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV for a free agent SP ever with… — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) November 20, 2026

This is just the first offer in what could be multiple rounds of bidding. The fact that Skubal has this type of offer already on the table, though, is bad news for the Dodgers in their pursuit of the two-time Cy Young award winner.

The Dodgers, who traded three prospects to acquire Skubal ahead of August's trade deadline, are one of four known suitors for the left-hander, with two additional mystery teams. However, multiple reports have stated the Dodgers are not interested in a long-term contract, instead hoping to offer Skubal a shorter-term, high-AAV contract, similar to the four-year, $240 million deal they gave Kyle Tucker last offseason.

Skubal, who turned 30 years old on Friday, likely wants the long-term security in his first (and potentially only) foray into free agency. The left-hander has already had three major elbow surgeries — including one in 2026 to remove loose bodies — and the last thing he would want is to take a shorter-term deal only to suffer another major injury and potentially tank his free-agent value.

Thus, it's expected Skubal will sign a long-term contract, and the fact that he has one on the table that would still give him the highest AAV for a pitcher in MLB history is bad news for the teams hoping to secure him on a short-term contract.

Who Are the Other Serious Suitors for Tarik Skubal?

If the Dodgers are unwilling to offer Skubal a long-term contract, they'll likely have little chance of retaining him. That doesn't mean the Mets will be alone in the bidding, though.

The Toronto Blue Jays are said to be aggressively pursuing Skubal, and insiders expect a potential bidding war between the Blue Jays and Mets.

Then there's the San Diego Padres, who are the fourth known team to have met with Skubal this week and have new owners looking to make a splash.

Skubal's goal this offseason is to sign a historic contract that makes him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history. As of Friday, he reportedly already has an offer on the table to do just that.

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