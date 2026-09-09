Giants Set Probable Starting Pitchers for Series vs. Padres

The San Francisco Giants began their homestand on the right foot, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, with each game finishing with a one-run advantage for San Francisco. Sweeping the series with the series finale win on Wednesday, the Giants now turn their attention to a divisional foe in the San Diego Padres.

While the Giants can't make the playoffs this season, bound to finish with a sub-.500 record, they can play spoiler to their foes in the division. San Diego is right in the thick of things in the National League Wild-Card race, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking like the team to win the division again.

The Giants have played better baseball as of late. In fact, since Willy Adames was placed on the injured list, San Francisco holds a winning record. Not saying that his being on the field is holding the team back, but the numbers suggest that at this point in the season.

Here's who the franchise will send to the mound to get the series started on Friday, Sept 11.

Game 1 - Anthony Molina

San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony Molina (45) pitches against the Atlanta Braves. Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through his first three games with San Francisco, Anthony Molina has looked like a much different version of himself compared to how he began the season. Before donning a Giants uniform, Molina held a 5.40 ERA with the Atlanta Braves in five innings. With the Giants, he enters the start with a 1.88 ERA and a 3-0 record.

In his last outing against the New York Mets, Molina pitched in five innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and two runs, while striking out six. Molina will go up against former Giant Robbie Ray, who makes his return to San Francisco for the first time since the MLB Trade Deadline.

Game 2 - Cesar Perdomo

San Francisco Giants pitcher Cesar Perdomo (83) pitches. Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking the mound in his third game of the year, his second start, Cesar Perdomo is in search of his first win with the Giants. Perdomo holds a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings with San Francisco this season, recently taking on the Mets and allowing three hits with four strikeouts.

Game 3 - Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) at Oracle Park. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Set to take the mound on the national stage of Sunday Night Baseball, the Giants ace Logan Webb looks to build off his last outing, in which he allowed one run on three hits in six innings pitched, while punching out eight.

One good start would lower Webb's ERA back into the 3.00s, which is always a good goal for pitchers on the mound. Webb will pitch against Nick Pivetta, so the series final could be a low-scoring affair.