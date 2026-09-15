SF Giants Make Several Lineup Changes Looking to End Losing Streak

The San Francisco Giants are turning back to some of their young regular players on Tuesday night as they are looking to snap a dreadful four-game losing streak.

The September slide continued on Monday when they to the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1.

San Francisco made significant changes to the lineup to start the second game of the three game series in Busch Stadium. Drew Gilbert is returning to the leadoff spot and Jung Hoo Lee is back in the starting lineup.

The Giants are coming into the matchup on Tuesday holding a disappointing 62-89 record and have lost four consecutive games. The Cardinals Rookie Quinn Mathews handed them the loss on Monday evening.

He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and ultimately allowed just one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. San Francisco finished the loss with six hits and unfortunately stranded eight runners.

Grant McCray can take credit for finally breaking up the no-hit bid when he hit a leadoff double in the sixth and then scored on Cox’s RBI single. The Giants threatened later again in the game but couldn’t produce.

Now, they are going to get to try again against a pitcher they saw less than a week ago.

SF Giants Starting Lineup vs. Cardinals

Drew Gilbert, CF Bryce Eldridge, 1B Jonah Cox, 2B Jung Hoo Lee, DH Osleivis Basabe, 3B Turner Hill, LF Drew Cavanaugh, C Grant McCray, RF Christian Koss, SS

Starting pitcher: Blade Tidwell

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blade Tidwell (46) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. PT at Busch Stadium.

Tidwell will take the mound with a 0-2 record, 4.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts. St. Louis is sending Pallante to the hill. He holds a 12-6 record, 3.45 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 146 2/3 innings.

Gilbert and Lee Return to Lineup

Monday’s lineup was heavily influenced by the fact that the Giants were facing a left-hander.

Gilbert, Lee and Cavanaugh all began the game on the bench when it was Mathews on the hill. With Pallante taking the mound, manager Tony Vitello has gone back to a much more familiar group on the card.

Gilbert is returning to his leadoff spot and taking over center field, which will move Cox to second base. Lee is back as the designated hitter and will bat in the cleanup position after he played in Monday’s game as a pinch-hitter and in right field.

Cavanaugh is replacing Andrew Knizner for catching duties, while Basabe takes over third base for Brett Harris.

Scott Bandura is coming out of the lineup with McCray moving from left to right and Hill taking over left field.

3 Matchups to Watch

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (8) looks on while batting against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blade Tidwell vs. Leo Bernal

Tidwell should be able to clearly remember Bernal.

The Cardinals rookie catcher hit a three-run homer off Tidwell on September 9 at Oracle Park. It wasn’t a good night for the Giants pitcher when he gave up four earned runs over four innings.

Seeing how Tidwell adjusts to this matchup should be interesting.

Giants vs. Andre Pallante

The whole San Francisco team should feel like Pallante is a familiar opponent.

Just last Wednesday, Pallante held the Giants to one run on five hits over five-plus innings. He struck out four without issuing a single walk. Ultimately, San Francisco mounted a dramatic six-run eighth-inning comeback, but that was against the St. Louis bullpen.

The Giants need to find a way to get to Pallante earlier in the game if they want to take a little pressure off.

Drew Gilbert and Bryce Eldridge vs. Pallante

Gilbert and Eldridge are the first two hitters Pallante will face. This will let the two young players get several plate appearances during the game.

This is notable for Eldridge who the Giants are appearing to like near the top of the order. He is getting a lot of chances to show who he is as a batter against Major League pitching.

San Francisco’s season is nearly over, but Tuesday offers another chance to evaluate some players and plan for 2027 and beyond. Tidwell is getting a rematch against St. Louis, Gilbert is returning to his familiar leadoff spot, and the Giants' revamped lineup can hopefully put the brakes on the four-game skid.