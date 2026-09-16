Bryce Eldridge Opens Up About His Mental Growth After Strong Rookie Season with Giants

The San Francisco Giants are chugging their way to the end of the 2026 season, now knowing they won't be losers of 100 games after securing their 63rd win of the year against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Although this season hasn't gone as the franchise had hoped, there have been several bright spots that suggest it might not be as down-and-out as it appears. One of the most promising examples of optimism for Giants fans is rookie first baseman Bryce Eldridge.

Eldridge may have debuted in 2025, but he's come into his own in 2026. The rookie has turned himself into one of the more feared power bats in the San Francisco lineup, smacking 17 home runs and holding an OPS above .800 going into the series finale against St. Louis.

Eldridge showed up and showed out for the Giants in their 10-3 victory on Tuesday against the Cardinals, going 2-for-4 with one home run and three RBIs and one walk. Manager Tony Vitello can only sit back and appreciate what his rookie is doing for him, even with the season beginning to turn the calendar.

Eldridge Comments on Individual Growth

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (8) hits an RBI sacrifice fly. Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Eldridge spoke to the media, discussing how he's been able to navigate the mental journey of being an everyday Major League Baseball player. The answer the 21-year-old gave only shows how excited this franchise is to say he plays for them.

"I think the biggest thing for me this year and the growth I've had as a player, has all been mental," Eldridge said via SF Giants on NBCS on X (formerly Twitter). "During stretches, it's hard to be positive and stay the course, but I've had a pretty good support group. I've grown a lot as a person this year."

"I give credit to how I've developed as a player; not really letting myself get too down on myself and get too high on myself and kind of stay level-headed."

Hearing a young player understand areas where he's grown and areas where he's lacked is encouraging for a Giants team that'll look very young for the next few seasons. Eldridge is feeling more comfortable at the plate; his numbers show it. Now San Francisco just needs everyone else to start winning more games.

Without his partner in crime, Rafael Devers, in the lineup, the rest of the attention this season will likely fall on Eldridge and how he can cap off his rookie year.