Logan Webb's Rough Night Exposed Bigger Giants Problems

The San Francisco Giants have put a lot of pressure on Logan Webb all year. He has been the man they looked to when they needed to stop a losing streak.

On Friday night, even their ace who has been playing some impressive baseball, could not keep it together.

Webb lasted just three innings in the Giants' 15-3 whipping they suffered at the hands of the Colorado Rockies. He allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits.

Coors Field has humbled many a great pitcher over the years, but Webb’s early exit points to something much bigger than just one bad start.

The recurring issues that have taken the Giants out of the playoff picture were emphasized.

Giants Offense Puts Too Much Pressure On Pitchers

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking over the game, the Giants were not shut down offensively. They got eight hits including a home run from Rafael Devers. RBIs were logged by Devers, Bryce Eldridge and Casey Schmitt. The bottom line is that they couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome the early deficit.

The Giants stranded five runners and finished just 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Colorado was busy capitalizing on every opportunity presented.

The Giants are fighting to stay in the Wild Card race and when the pitching staff has to be almost flawless every night because the offense isn’t producing, wins will become fewer and farther between.

Pitching Depth Is Valid Concern

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Matt Gage | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb was bound to have a bad night at some point, and unfortunately, it came at Coors Field, where every flaw will be exemplified. But his downturn exposed another flaw.

San Francisco’s bullpen just couldn’t come through and stop the disaster that was brewing.

Matt Gage surrendered six earned runs and recorded just four outs. Ryan Walker and JT Brubaker did what they could later in the game but the outcome had already been decided.

Over eight innings, the Giants pitching crew surrendered 18 hits with seven walks and 15 runs.

Veterans Must Lead the Turnaround

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all honesty, the Giants didn’t expect to be in this position in early July, but here we are.

Rafael Devers and Willy Adames joining the club were supposed to strengthen the organization and allow their veterans like Logan Webb, Matt Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee to shine.

Instead, here they are well under .500 at 36-51. They are watching both their division and the Wild Card race go by the wayside.

The encouraging news is that the talent exists and it is on the team. Every part of this team has to become more consistent if the Giants have any hope of turning things around.

One rough night at Coors Field doesn’t define anyone or any team, but it does underscore the weaknesses.