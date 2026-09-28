Buster Posey Gives Mike Krukow Ultimate Compliment After Final Giants Broadcast

When you talk about the San Francisco Giants, there aren’t many people who have been more important to the organization than Buster Posey.

So, when Posey says that someone belongs among the most important figures in franchise history, people take notice.

Mike Krukow called his final Giants game on Sunday. That brought an end to a broadcasting career that spanned more than three decades. His partnership with Duane Kuiper became synonymous with Giants baseball.

Think of the Giants and think of Kruk and Kuip.

Kruk and Kuip open up their final Giants broadcast together 🥲 pic.twitter.com/J0CCjRGeCI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 27, 2026

San Francisco honored Krukow all throughout the day on Sunday despite losing to the Los Angeles Dodger 5-1. While a victory would have been nice, Sunday was meant to honor Kruk and an emotional ceremony held after the game topped it off.

Posey delievered the statement that summarized what Krukow has meant to the organization.

“You’re one of the greatest and most important Giants of all time,” Posey said.

That’s quite the compliment considering the names that have worn the Giants jersey.

Buster Posey's speech for Mike Krukow 🫂 pic.twitter.com/PTvjV1lfZf — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 27, 2026

Mike Krukow Was More Than a Broadcaster

Krukow’s connection to the Giants started long before he ever stepped foot in the broadcast booth.

He spent the final seven seasons of his 14-year Major League Baseball pitching career with San Francisco. He earned an All-Star selection and won 20 games in 1986.

Eventually he found his way to the broadcasting booth and then formed one of baseball’s most recognizable partnerships with Kuiper.

Together the team called some of the most memorable moments in franchise history. The men behind the microphone for the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series championship runs were none other than “Kruk and Kuip.”

When Posey stood behind the microphone on Sunday, it wasn’t just about longevity.

"Kruk and Kuip have a way of making Giants fans feel they're part of something bigger than a baseball game," Posey said.

The Giants organization made sure that the recognizable partnership will remain a permanent part of Oracle Park and fresh in the minds of those who visit.

The team renamed its upper-level broadcast booth the Kruk and Kuip Broadcast Booth.

Showing just how much the duo means to the town, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie presented both broadcasters with the keys to the city.

Team president Larry Baer also announced that a plaque at Oracle Park will commemorate their broadcast together.

Hall of Fame Push Continues

Longtime broadcast team Mike Krukow (left) and Duane Kuiper greet each other during a postgame celebration to mark Krukow's retirement at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former Giant put Krukow’s career into perspective.

Former Giants catcher Bob Brenly made the case that Krukow and Kuiper should eventually be put into the Baseball Hall of Fame together.

Both broadcasters have been finalist multiple times for the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame for excellence in broadcasting, but neither has ultimately been the recipient.

Brenly expressed his hope that both would finally receive that honor and further that the honor would come as a duo.

That would be a fitting end to an incredible career and for that to become a part of the identity of Giants baseball.

The devotion to San Francisco’s team from both broadcasters is evident, even through their own personal trials. Kuiper is currently undergoing treatment for throat cancer. Krukow has battled inclusion-body myositis, which is a degenerative muscle condition. The health struggle has made it difficult to travel to Oracle Park.

While Kuiper is planning to continue calling games through 2027, Sunday was the last with Krukow beside him.

Krukow made sure his final day behind the microphone sounded like him. He revisited some of the franchise’s biggest moments and led the crowd through familiar Giants calls. Several times on Sunday he thanked those who had been a part of his career..

Three of his children joined Kruk for a rendition of “The Parting Glass.”

Now his broadcasting career is over.

Posey didn’t need very many words to describe where Krukow belongs in Giants history.

One of the greatest and most important Giants of all time.

One final sign off from Mike Krukow 🫡 pic.twitter.com/o92vKa4K5y — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 27, 2026