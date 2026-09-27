Giants Set Lineup as Mike Krukow Ends Legendary Broadcasting Career

The San Francisco Giants are ending a heavy season, but they'll try to keep things light on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That's because Giants fans, players and even the Dodgers will celebrate the legendary career of Giants player and broadcaster Mike Krukow, who is retiring after the conclusion of Sunday's game.

For Giants fans, Krukow and his longtime partner in the booth, Duane Kuiper, have been the soundtrack of Giants games for decades. Both were teammates with San Francisco in the 1980s and made the transition to the broadcast booth look almost seamless.

Mike Krukow’s Final Game

San Francisco Giants television sportscaster Mike Krukow. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They've narrated some of the biggest moments in San Francisco baseball history, including many of slugger Barry Bonds’ biggest career milestones and three World Series championships from 2010-14, all managed by the steady hand of Bruce Bochy and caught behind the plate by current president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

It's a moment of reverence for Krukow, who has long been an ambassador for both the franchise and for the city, someone who's come to be accepted for representing everything that's good about the Bay Area and its baseball team.

Kuiper intends to continue his broadcasting career next season, though he announced earlier this week that he's battling throat cancer. He took a short leave from the booth earlier this week to undergo treatment, but he'll be back by his partner's side on Sunday to help him celebrate his career and broadcast his final game.

The Giants (65-96) season turned into a forgettable mess. San Francisco now holds the distinction of using the most players of any team in Major League history. Earlier this week they reached back into the past and grabbed former reliever Camilo Doval off waivers. The Giants are preparing for 2027 while the Dodgers (99-62) are preparing for the playoffs. The two-time defending World Series champions will be the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs and get a first-round bye.

The lineup below represents the final lineup for the final game of Krukow’s career. Right-hander Carson Seymour will get the distinction of starting his final game as a broadcaster.

Giants Lineup for Sept. 27

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bo Davidson. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Jonah Cox

RF Bo Davidson (L)

DH Victor Bericoto

3B Marcelo Mayer

1B Shay Whitcomb

C Drew Cavanaugh

LF Scott Bandura (L)

SS Christian Koss

CF Drew Gilbert (L)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Sunday: 12:05 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Dodgers: SportsNet LA; Radio: Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN; Dodgers: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Probable Pitchers

Sunday: Giants RHP Carson Seymour (0-2, 4.70) vs. Dodgers TBD