The San Francisco Giants Bullpen Has Provided No Relief in Tumultuous 2026

It's hard to really pinpoint any one thing that has derailed the San Francisco Giants' season in 2026, because there are just so many. From disappointing performances to downright poor hitting, the team failed to score runs in the early part of the year. They have also dealt with plenty of key injuries.

Still, this team is much better than its current 40-55 record. But it has never actually played from a position of strength all year; they are always lacking in some department, somewhere, after the first pitch is thrown.

Another of the team's glaring weaknesses was exposed once again on Friday against NL West rivals, the Colorado Rockies. With the night's contest reaching its climax, the relief corps failed to nail down a victory. Instead, the Rox came back, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth for a 4-3 victory.

Luckily for the Giants, their bullpen held down the Rockies in game two of the series, pushing the franchise to a 4-2 victory.

Giants' late rally falls short, bullpen falters again in loss to Rockies https://t.co/cJWJ7vslyz pic.twitter.com/t0hDzsRQQZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2026

Through July 10, the Bay Area bullpen is 15-18, with a 4.50 ERA, which is 22nd in Major League Baseball. As a collective, they are 28th in strikeouts with 283. The group has 19 saves (tied - 23rd) and is tied for fourth with 12 blown saves. Those numbers aren't even passable for a .500 team, let alone one expected to be in the running for a wild card spot.

Is Help on the Way?

Giants pitcher Jose Butto, researching hitters on a tablet in the dugout | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quandary for this organization now is what exactly to do about their wrecked relief game. With the Giants completely out of the pennant race and likely finishing with one of the worst records in all of baseball, they are a bit hamstrung. They will need to unload salaries over the next couple of seasons, not add them. So, a high-dollar free agent is certainly out of the question for the foreseeable future.

It's doubtful that San Francisco's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, will look to add any veterans the rest of the way, lest they be a mere stopgap to reach the finish line on the season. More than likely, Giants manager Tony Vitello will simply 'mix and match' for the remainder of the schedule.

Then? The front office can evaluate its financial situation to see if an affordable veteran can fill that crucial slot. If not, they will audition one of their many young arms when Spring Training comes calling in 2027.