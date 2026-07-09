Dylan Cease Dominates as Giants Hit Rock Bottom Against Blue Jays

The San Francisco Giants are in the misery business at the moment. And, no, Paramore isn't coming to serenade the clubhouse anytime soon.

For nine innings, the Toronto Blue Jays — led by starter Dylan Cease — carved up the Giants' lineup like a first-century legionnaire who'd just discovered a machine gun. It was effortless. It was clinical. Simply put, it was one of the best pitching performances of the season.

Cease carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning. If it weren't for Heliot Ramos, who's been a hero in more ways than one over the last several days, then the Giants would've walked away from Wednesday afternoon's game with a big old goose egg in the hit column. While they can leave the contest knowing they weren't completely embarrassed, it's still extremely humiliating that the season has devolved to this point.

Dylan Cease took a no-hitter into the ninth, but fell just short of the first non-combined no-no since 2024 pic.twitter.com/m03gtTmhfm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 8, 2026

Tony Vitello's first year at the helm of the Giants has been, to put it lightly, a complete mess. From the weird banter at the beginning of the campaign surrounding Vitello's decision to leave Tennessee to the pitiful performance against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, absolutely nothing has gone right.

Better days might be ahead in San Francisco. Right now, everything is gray.

The Giants Continue to Spiral

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays opened Wednesday's game with a bang. Giants ace Logan Webb, whom president of baseball operations Buster Posey said was not on the trade block ahead of this year's deadline, was extremely poor to start. He allowed five runs in the inaugural frame of the game, essentially ending any hope of a San Francisco win right then and there. Yes, Webb closed out the rest of the afternoon with six more impressive, shutdown innings, but the damage was done.

Dylan Cease receives a standing ovation after carrying a no-hitter into the 9th inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/P9QjLnnhm4 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Cease couldn't stop getting outs. Giant after Giant came to the plate and looked absolutely baffled about what was coming their way. By the time everything was said and done, the Blue Jays' star pitcher had struck out 11 and allowed just one hit. And even that consolation prize wasn't enough to get anything going, as Tyler Rogers entered out of the bullpen in relief and promptly shut the door on any sort of rally.

The series opener between these two teams featured the type of baseball that San Francisco had been missing all year. It gave some hope that maybe this team was turning a corner after all. But the last two games against the Blue Jays — a 9-3 loss Tuesday and the 10-0 shellacking Wednesday — only emphasized how broken the 2026 San Francisco Giants truly are.

At least they didn't get no-hit.