Giants Post Lineup for July 4th Weekend Opener as Logan Webb Faces Coors Field Test

Over his last seven starts, Logan Webb has been one of baseball’s hottest pitchers. On Friday evening, he and the San Francisco Giants are hoping that momentum will continue in Coors Field.

The home field of the Rockies has a way of humbling pitchers. Webb’s history in Denver unfortunately reflects the Mile High reality.

In 11 starts at 5,280 feet in elevation, Webb has a 4-2 record but has posted a 4.21 ERA. In his entire career, he has a 3.36 ERA. September of 2022 played into Webb’s hand in Denver when he went five innings to shut out the Rockies.

He’s also had unfortunate starts, one of which ended with a 14.73 ERA in 2021. Coors Field is relentless.

Still, Webb will walk out to the mound on Friday with confidence, as he has been in incredible form all season. He has been exceptional over his last seven, posting a 1.94 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP. He has had back-to-back outings of at least seven innings against the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs. He has only allowed one earned run over those seven games.

Looking over the pitching staff, Webb leads the Giants with his 3.09 ERA this year. His 1.06 WHIP shows just how efficient he has been.

The Independence Day Eve Matchup

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner is getting the start for the Rockies. He comes into Friday evening’s game sitting at 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 11 starts.

Both teams enter this series sitting in the basement of the National League West. The Giants are 36-50, which is an astounding 20 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies are worse with a 35-53 record, two games further back.

This series isn’t about the standings; it’s about development and pride.

The Giants Chosen Lineup

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants and manager Tony Vitello are sending out a familiar lineup. Arraez is continuing to be one of the team’s consistent hitters and Devers has been the most productive run-producer with 44 RBI.

2B Luis Arraez (L) 3B Casey Schmitt RF Heliot Ramos DH Rafael Devers (L) CF Jung Hoo Lee (L) SS Willy Adames 1B Bryce Eldridge (L) LF Victor Bericoto C Drew Cavanaugh (L)

What to Watch

Truthfully, Friday night isn’t a question about whether or not the Giants can win, it is more about whether Webb can carry his excellence into the trying Coors Field environment. There are no guarantees.

First pitch is at 5:10 pm PDT.