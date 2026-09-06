Giants Announce Starting Lineup as Road Trip Comes to an End

The San Francisco Giants aren't laying down against their opponents in September, despite no longer fighting for a playoff spot. To kick off the month, San Francisco hit the road to take on both the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets, as the road trip comes to an end.

Losing two of three against the Pirates, the Giants have a chance to take the series against the Mets with a win Sunday afternoon at Citi Field. Given how the offense has performed as of late, particularly Rafael Devers, it's difficult to count out the Giants with the surge he's on.

In fact, according to the franchise's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Devers is the third player in franchise history with 6+ home runs and 7+ walks in a six-game span, joining Willie Mays (1958) and Barry Bonds (2004).

Devers hit two home runs against New York on Saturday, giving him five for the month of September. Don't worry, Giants fans: Devers, who began the season slowly and was looking like a bad trade for the franchise, is in the starting lineup for the series finale, looking to cap off his second season strong with San Francisco.

Giants Reveal Starting Lineup

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Giants manager Tony Vitello will set the starting lineup in the series finale.

1. CF Drew Gilbert

2. DH Rafael Devers

3. 1B Bryce Eldridge

4. 2B Jonah Cox

5. RF Jung Hoo Lee

6. 3B Osleivis Basabe

7. LF Grant McCray

8. C Drew Cavanaugh

9. SS Christian Koss

This Giants lineup is tasked with taking down Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott. Scott enters the start with a 3.80 ERA in 20 starts this season, 113 strikeouts, and a 1.31 WHIP. San Francisco has to be patient at the plate because Scott will walk you, having allowed 14 walks in five starts in August.

For the Giants, Cesar Perdomo is slated to start the game. Perdomo took the mound for the first time in his Major League career against the Pirates, pitching in four innings, allowing three hits and one run to come around to score. The Giants will be looking for more of the same.

Another player to watch in the series finale, other than Devers, is Christian Koss, who had his first multi-home-run game against the Mets on Saturday. While Koss holds a .211 batting average, he's hitting .316 in September, making solid contact with the baseball and collecting two multi-hit games this month already.

First career multi-homer day for Christian Koss! pic.twitter.com/bk6kdgtqGy — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 5, 2026