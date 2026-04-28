Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow discusses how his role has changed

For Giants television announcer Mike Krukow, a lifelong journey in baseball has come full circle. The 74-year-old former San Francisco starting pitcher compiled more than 100 wins as a member of the franchise and was named to its all 1980's Team. Upon his retirement in 1990, he transitioned to broadcasting and has since gone on to be a on-air icon in The City by the Bay.

Now working on a more limited schedule, the veteran voice recently discussed how he views the modern era and how he sees his role as a broadcaster after over 30 years on the call. While the sport itself may have evolved, his overall philosophy remains grounded in the roots of the game. Still, Krukow acknowledges that every announcer must (in some cases) read and react differently today.

“The story of the game,” Krukow said, according to the San Francisco Standard. “That’s the one thing we have to recognize. The story of the game could happen in the first inning. It could happen in the ninth inning. But there’s going to be something in that game that’s going to be significantly different from the game before, the game after.

“There’s going to be a time in every broadcast that’s the catalyst to the story. That’s the moment you have to capture as a broadcaster, and that’s what we try to do. It’s so essential, a healthy anticipation by both of us, because we know it’s going to happen. There’s the responsibility to get it right when it does happen... And we love that part of it.”

A Giants legacy

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants television analyst Mike Krukow watches batting practice before a game against the Athletics at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

For Mike Krukow, his baseball life has revolved around the City of San Francisco. Despite being behind the mic since the grunge tock era, he has remained a constant in the organization/ Once one of its star players and contributors, he knows he is on the final leg of his baseball journey.

Someday down the road but getting closer, like many of his contemporaries, he will sign off for the final time, ending an amazing era with the organization. But he says he won't take the traditonal route when it's time to say goodbye. Instead, he will bow out gracefully, exiting stage left, so to speak.

“I would love to broadcast until I’m a mumbler,” Krukow said, although he promises that there will be no retirement sendoff and no going-away party when his days on the air are over.

“There’ll be no announcement,” he said. “It’ll just fade to black.”