SF Giants Injury Update: Where 21 Injured Players Stand Entering Final Weeks

The San Francisco Giants have been officially eliminated from the 2026 playoffs. While the games don’t have a lot of meaning for the standings, there is certainly information to be gained for future strategies.

There are also several injury situations that should be watched over the final few weeks of the season.

San Francisco’s injury report is staggering, with 21 players currently injured. They range from players who could return before the season is over to some who will still be sitting out for the 2027 season and possibly even beyond.

While that seems very discouraging, there is some positive news coming from the top of the list.

Marcelo Mayer, Victor Bericoto Getting Closer

San Francisco Giants left fielder Victor Bericoto (78) appears to be injured after making an attempt to catch a foul ball during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcelo Mayer appears to be taking steps toward making another attempt at returning from a bone stress reaction in his left ulna. He’s been on the sidelines since June 26 with the injury.

Mayer was able to go through a full pregame routine in Oracle Park on September 11 which was encouraging. He has been ramping up his baseball activities according to MLB.com. It looks like he could be a possibility to return in September.

Victor Bericoto is even further along.

The 24-year-old outfielder began his rehab assignment on September 9 with Triple-A Sacramento. He is working his way back from a right knee bone bruise.

Bericoto only got to participate in 33 games for the Giants this season, where he hit .244 with four home runs, 12 RBI, and a .672 OPS.

If San Francisco could get either player back, it would give them a chance to evaluate their younger position players before they completely turn their attention to the 2027 campaign.

Willy Adames Remains Uncertain

While Mayer and Bericoto look promising to return, the story isn’t quite as clear for Willy Adames.

He suffered a moderate left elbow sprain. When the injury occurred on August 27, the expected timeline was four weeks, which meant that even if everything went exactly as planned, his return wouldn’t happen until late September. Would it even be worth getting him back on the field?

While the Giants haven’t officially ruled him out for the remainder of the season, the question does arise about whether he should just take the time to recover because there is nothing on the line for the organization.

Sam Hentges is another player who could potentially be a late return in the season. The left-hander has been throwing out to 90 feet while recovering from a left forearm strain.

Jose Butto is working his way back from right arm surgery and Matt Gage’s return has been halted due to elbow discomfort.

Several Giants Done for 2026

San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A significant portion of the roster that remains on the injured list will still be there when the season comes to a close.

JT Brubaker - bruised ribs

Jesus Rodriguez - elbow neuritis

Keaton Winn - right elbow neuritis

Adrian Houser - right flexor strain

Casey Schmitt - left knee surgery

Joel Peguero - hamstring strain

Daniel Susac - fractured left patella

Harrison Bader - left foot and scooter accident

Matt Chapman - bilateral core muscle surgery

Pitching Injuries

A significant concern for this team is the number of Giants who are pitchers who will have injuries affecting them well beyond 026.

Carson Whisenhunt is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery on September 16. He isn’t expected to return until 2028.

Trevor McDonald already had his Tommy John (TJ) surgery on August 5 and his timeline could be the same. It is possible he could come back late in 2027, but 2028 feels more realistic.

Hayden Birdsong has already been out all of 2026 after he had TJ surgery in March.

Randy Rodriguez is continuing to recover from his TJ surgery in September 2025.

Rowan Wick took his turn with TJ in November of 2025 and missed all of the 2026 campaign.

That all leads to the team having a depth problem that will extend well into the final games of a very disappointing season.

While the team has already turned its sights to developing younger players like Bryce Eldridge, it may be just as important to get healthy.