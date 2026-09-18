Giants-Dodgers Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

The final showdown of the season is here between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the series beginning on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The Giants are near the end of a long road that has seen them fall to the bottom of the National League.

San Francisco (64-89) has the second worst record in the National League. They have the Colorado Rockies to think for not having the worst record in the NL. Meanwhile, the Dodgers (93-60) have already clinched the National League West division crown and will likely get a first-round bye to the postseason. They’re fighting to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs.

San Francisco's woes can be directed in one direction — injuries. As the Giants begin this series with the Dodgers, they have 16 players on the 60-day injury list, including players they expected to help them contend for a playoff berth like first baseman Rafael Devers and third baseman Matt Chapman. The Giants aren't just figuratively limping to the finish line. It's literal.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:15 p.m. — TV: Giants: Apple TV; Dodgers: Apple TV

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Dodgers: SportsNet LA

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Dodgers: SportsNet LA

Radio: Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN; Dodgers: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Giants LHP Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.68) vs. Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 3.50)

Saturday: Giants TBD vs. Dodgers LHP Tarik Skubal (10-7, 2.70)

Sunday: Giants TBD vs. Dodgers TBD

Giants Injuries

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: SS Marcelo Mayer (bone stress reaction, left ulna), LF Victor Bericoto (right knee bone bruise), SS Willy Adames (moderate left elbow sprain).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Sam Hentges (left forearm strain), RHP JT Brubaker (bruised ribs).

60-Day Injured List: 1B Rafael Devers (core muscle injury), LHP Carson Whisenhunt (left elbow sprain), RHP Jose Butto (right arm surgery), C/INF Jesus Rodriguez (right elbow neuritis), RHP Keaton Winn (right elbow neuritis), RHP Adrian Houser (right flexor strain), LHP Matt Gage (left elbow strain), INF Casey Schmitt (left knee meniscus tear), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain), OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), C Daniel Susac (left knee patella fracture), 3B Matt Chapman (abdominal strain), RHP Trevor McDonald (moderate right UCL sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP Randy Rodriguez (right elbow sprain), RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery).