Tony Vitello's Message to the Giants Going Into the All-Star Break

It's no secret that the San Francisco Giants haven't lived up to preseason expectations at the halfway point of the 2026 season. Going into the campaign, the Giants looked to have the roster ready to compete for an NL Wild Card spot, but that hasn't been the case.

Heading into the All-Star break, San Francisco sits in fourth place in the National League West division with an overall record of 41-55. They did take three of four over the Colorado Rockies in the final series of the first half, but it doesn't make a dent in either standings.

With many games left to play, fans shouldn't expect this group of players and coaches to give up, even if fans already have. It's a massive long shot, but at the end of the day, the rest of the season paves the path for the future of Giants baseball.

Tony Vitello Sends His Message

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) speaks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-time Giants manager Tony Vitello hasn't had the first year he has wanted in San Francisco, but he still holds his head high, knowing and believing in the group of players he has in the clubhouse. Going into the break, here is the message Vitello sent to his players and the fans of San Francisco.

"Baseball guys are so routine, some of them don't know what to do with themselves. I think it's important that they get away and relax but don't do anything crazy," Vitello said via KNBR on X (formerly Twitter).

"We've talked a bunch about how it hasn't been ideal. Maybe the baseball gods — we've received poor fortune in the first half. Maybe some of that was our own doing, but regardless, we know we are capable of better, and we keep pushing ahead."

The Giants did have some positives going into the break, such as the success against Colorado, as previously mentioned and a successful draft. Draft expert Josh Catlett raved about Jackson Flora and Carson Bolemon as his two highest-graded arms in the entire draft. Buster Posey and company were able to snag both, so the future is bright should all pan out.

As for the rest of the campaign, the Giants will continue to roll with the punches as they look to salvage the rest of the 2026 season as much as they can. Just because the first half chapter of the 2026 season is closed, that doesn't mean that the second half won't have its exciting stories to tell.