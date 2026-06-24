Giants' Hawaiian-Born Prospect Brings Major League Skills to the Mainland

The San Francisco Giants have an abundance of talent right now at the shortstop position, with a collection of young talent that's the envy of baseball right now.

In fact, the team's three top names down on the farm - Jhonny Level (19 years old), Josuar Gonzales (18), and Luis Hernandez (17) - all naturally play the position, and all of them also appear to be potential stars at the big-league level.

With veteran Willy Adames not likely to be long for San Francisco, one of those three is the most likely to behis successor. Eventually, two of the three could man different positions, perhaps even sharing an infield at second, short, and third. Or? They could all end up being given more time to develop, while another player gets that opportunity right now.

Maui Ahuna is that other shortstop, the one who is waiting to see what's going to happen with that terrific trio at the top. Originally from Hawaii, the former Tennessee Volunteers star is a left-handed hitter with power potential and is much more seasoned than his higher-ranked contemporaries.

However, he needs to work on some of the holes in his swing. His strikeout rate has been over 32 percent in early 2026. So, he needs contact to match his power at some point if he wants to eventually see the bright lights of The Show.

Two batters in, Maui Ahuna gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/lXTl3yAdV1 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 23, 2026

Ahuna played for four different teams from 2024 to 2025, before settling in with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. So far this season, he hasn't hit for a high average yet, but he's shown some flashes with his bat and his glove, and he's still contributing with his speed. The 24-year-old infielder has swiped 12 bases in 68 games played.

His official MLB.com scouting report states the following about the San Francisco shortstop prospect:

"Ahuna has sneaky pop for a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder and could provide 15-20 homers per season, but it comes at a price. He swings for the fences with a big leg kick and a left-handed stroke that gets too long and uphill, leading to too many empty swings on strikes and too many grounders when he does make contact."

"He particularly struggles against southpaws. He has solid speed and some basestealing aptitude, but needs to focus on reaching base more often to take advantage of them."

The Tennessee Connection

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Ahuna is one of four players within the organization from the University of Tennessee. It's a faction of youngsters who had previously played for Tony Vitello when he coached the Vols to an NCAA National Championship in 2024 before signing with San Fran this past offseason.

Ahuna, infielder Gavin Kilen, outfielder Drew Gilbert, and pitcher Blade Tidwell were all part of that amazing 60-13 team that lifted the trophy in Omaha with Coach Vitello. Now we will see if they can all reunite as part of a rebuilt Giants franchise that can eventually say aloha to glory again.