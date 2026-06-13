Giants Land Frontier League Pitcher Nate Nabholz to Minor League Deal

It’s a move that won’t help the San Francisco Giants this year. But maybe it will down the line.

Per the Times-Union in Albany County, N.Y. (subscription required), the Giants have asked the Tri-City ValleyCats in the Frontier League to transfer the contract of Nate Nabholz to them so he can be assigned to an organization affiliate.

The paper reported that Nabholz will report to the Giants' spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz. for a physical on Monday. He would report to Class-A San Jose after that.

It’s an unexpected development for the former Towson University pitcher, who went undrafted in 2025 and landed with Tri-City.

Why Nate Nabholz?

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Well, for one thing, as the Times-Union reported, there is a Giants connection. Tri-City’s manager, Greg Tagert, managed the Giants’ Arizona Complex League team in 2022 and has a connection to the Giants senior director for player development, Kyle Haines.

He’s been a reliever with Tri-City since he arrived after his last collegiate season. So far in 2026 he is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 11 games. He’s finished six games and has three saves. He has struck out 22 and walked three in 18.2 innings, an intriguing strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last season he pitched in 21 games for Tri-City, going 0-2 with a 2.61 ERA. He struck out 30 and walked nine in 31 innings.

San Francisco clearly sees something from the right-hander, who played two years at East Carolina and four years at Towson, with stints in summer collegiate baseball leagues in between. The 25-year-old also had Tommy John surgery while he was at Towson, which explains the six years of college, as he began at ECU in 2020.

In his final season at Towson, he went 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA in 19 games, all in relief. He struck out 39 and walked 10 in 44 innings as he allowed batters to hit. .263 against him. In his four seasons with the Tigers, he went 9-9 with a 4.74 ERA in 57 games, including 17 starts, with 158 strikeouts and 46 walks in 169 innings. Batters hit .288 against him.

San Francisco has one of the worst bullpens in baseball right now and recalled Ryan Walker from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. But the former closer won’t be the closer right now. That role falls to Caleb Kilian, who was named the closer by manager Tony Vitello on Friday. Kilian leads the Giants with four saves. Walker has three.